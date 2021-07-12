On July 6, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (both D-Del.) joined anti-hunger advocates for the Food Bank of Delaware’s drive-through distribution event at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown.
Coons, who spoke to help raise awareness about food insecurity, joined Blunt Rochester, Hunger Free America CEO Joel Berg, Food Bank of Delaware officials, advocates and volunteers at the July 6 event.
“Food insecurity in Delaware and around the globe increased sharply amid COVID-19,” Coons said. “COVID relief funding and organizations like Hunger Free America and the Food Bank of Delaware have helped provide food to our neighbors who need it most. As the country continues to recover from the pandemic, we need to make sustained investments in a food system that is fair and resilient.”