For the past few weeks, every morning when John Stecher has awakened, he’s welcomed the day, seeing it as a new beginning.
“I say, ‘I’m here. It’s another day I wouldn’t have been here,’” the 69-year-old Ocean View resident said, about five weeks after suddenly collapsing at his home from what doctors call a “widow-maker,” a heart attack caused by a blockage in the left anterior descending artery that is, more often than not, deadly.
That day, on Tuesday, July 12, Stecher — a native of Wilmington who is retired from DuPont and who, with his wife, Claire, has two daughters — felt fine, he said. There were no chest pains, exhaustion, odd sensations.
He headed outside to hand a contractor friend, working on a home adjacent to his, the key to his pole building, where the contractor was storing equipment, headed back to his house and, when he got on the deck, abruptly lost consciousness.
“We had become very friendly with the general contractor and several of the men working with him,” Claire Stecher told the Coastal Point, referring to Bob McClanahan, who was aided by Kris Gum, Kameron Gum and Damien Holt, as well as Jamar Handy — the man driving the cement truck who saw Stecher fall and blew his horn to alert the others.
“Bob knew what to do. He worked for a company that required the employees to take CPR and to qualify every six months,” her husband said.
McClanahan started chest compressions as other workers rushed to call 911 and hurry down the street to meet the ambulance and direct it to the Stecher home.
When EMTs arrived, McClanahan told them Stecher had a pulse, and they shocked Stecher three times on the way to the hospital to keep his heart beating.
Once at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, doctors inserted a stent and discovered the artery was 90 percent blocked.
“They said it was touch-and-go. They told my wife I was in pretty bad shape. That night, the nurse said, ‘You don’t have anybody here with you, and he’s in pretty bad shape.’ So she called my daughter to come back up to Beebe, and they spent the night at the hospital. I was on a ventilator a couple days,” Stecher said.
The prognosis appeared so dim that his sisters and cousins drove from the Wilmington area to see him, because they thought he was dying, and he has a faint recollection of them coming in and out of the room.
“From that day, the only thing I remember is the contractor asked me for the key, and I went and got the key and handed it to him. On my way to go back in the house, I remember thinking it was hot, and I wanted to go back in and sit down.
“I remember handing him the key and walking back. I don’t remember going up the steps. I fell. They said I fell just as I walked to the door, but I didn’t get inside. If I would have, they wouldn’t have seen me and I could have died. My sister said something or somebody hit me in the head and pushed me back, so I didn’t get inside the door,” he said.
Not only didn’t he have chest pain or unusual symptoms the day of the heart attack, but not long prior, Stecher had had his annual physical “and got a clean bill of health,” he said. He walks 3 miles every day, has never smoked and only drinks occasionally.
“I don’t sit around drinking. It’s not really in my family. And I’m not overweight. They said I’m a walking miracle. They put a stent in, and they put a pump in my groin to help the heart out. My heart was doing good, so my body rejected the pump. They tried to take pump out, and I was bleeding,” he said.
But he doesn’t remember seeing a light or tunnel or experiencing what some others who are near death and are brought back to life experience.
“Nothing like that. They kept me oxygenated enough. I wasn’t all the way gone yet, and I wasn’t starved for oxygen. It was like the third day, I was able to eat and sit up. They wanted to make sure I didn’t have any problems. I had an MRI of my brain, because I had double vision. … They said I had, like, mini-strokes, similar to mini-strokes — but my vision cleared up and my carotid arteries are clear,” he said.
He recovered and was discharged the next week, but he has several fractured ribs from CPR compressions and still can’t lie down comfortably or roll onto his side when he sleeps.
When friends ask him what he would have done differently if he had known he’d suffer a widow-maker, he said he would have seen a cardiologist at age 55 or 60, to be sure he didn’t have blocked arteries.
“Everyone kept telling us that, if it wasn’t for the contractors, he would have died,” his wife said.
“Today he is doing incredibly well. At his follow-up visit to the cardiologist, the doctor said that he has seen many cases like this and that his recovery is truly a miracle. The general contractor and the men working with him saved my husband’s life by knowing CPR and general first aid. My family is eternally grateful to them,” she said.
“I’m thankful to be here,” Stecher said.
He and his family celebrated by going to dinner, and he bought a new pontoon boat. A recent ultrasound indicated there is no damage to his heart.
“I try to live a good life, and I’m always the one trying to help other people. I guess I just got paid back,” he said thoughtfully.
“I appreciate life more now. Definitely. Oh, yeah.”