Conservation groups this week sent a letter to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) in Cape May, N.J. strongly urging the commission not to move forward with a proposal that would likely renew the killing of female horseshoe crabs for use as fishing bait.
The concern was highlighted in a recent Coastal Point story on the female horseshoe crab harvesting issue, with commentary by Chris Bason, a marine biologist who most recently served as director of Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB):
“It just does not make sense for an ecosystem to allow a female harvest,” said Bason, who still serves as a consultant to the CIB. He noted the potential impact of the expanded harvest on the threatened bird species the red knot, but he emphasized that it doesn’t stop there.
“Red knots are important, but they are not the only species that should be considered. Dozens of species of birds and fish rely on the crab eggs for food. The crab population is a shadow of its former abundance, and the species management objective should be to get it back to where it was, before the extreme overharvests were allowed to occur, by fisheries managers.”
The letter to ASMFC was sent by Earthjustice on behalf of New Jersey Audubon and Defenders of Wildlife, requesting that the public have ample opportunity to review the model upon which the proposal is based before ASMFC’s public comment period opens. On July 28, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which controls the model, denied the conservation groups’ request to obtain the model under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
The groups have previously warned that the proposed changes to the horseshoe crab adaptive resource management (ARM) framework threaten to further deplete crab eggs that the red knot shorebird relies upon, which could result in an unlawful “take” of red knots under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The red knot is listed as a threatened species under the ESA, and according to a recent assessment by the Delaware Shorebird Project, its numbers remained at historically low levels in 2022.
“It is fundamentally unfair to ask the public to comment on a controversial management change when government officials won’t release key information about it,” said Ben Levitan, senior attorney for Earthjustice’s Biodiversity Defense Program, who submitted the letter this week. “ASMFC must allow for meaningful review of the new model before rushing the proposal toward final approval.” The group requested comments by August.
In addition to the letter sent to ASMFC, the groups submitted a new FOIA request to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service this week, requesting records related to the service’s analysis of whether the revised ARM model would result in a prohibited “take” of the red knot under the ESA.
“Taking” in this context means depleting the red knot’s food supply in a manner that impairs reproduction or survival. In a recent Coastal Point article, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officials stated that the service had conducted an analysis of whether the proposed changes would result in take and found less than a 1 percent chance that it would result in a lower red knot stopover population. But the service’s ESA analysis has not been made publicly available, charged the biodiversity groups in their inquiry letter.
“Recent evidence indicates the red knot population using Delaware Bay during spring migration is declining,” said David Mizrahi, vice president of research and monitoring for New Jersey Audubon. “The ASMFC’s intent to implement a plan that would allow for the harvest of female horseshoe crabs is reckless, given that their eggs are a critical resource for red knots.”
Earthjustice, Defenders of Wildlife and other conservation organizations are demanding additional transparency from the commission and open research reporting from the service.