Brad Connor, chair of the 41st District Democrats and former mayor and town councilman in Dagsboro, is hosting the third annual Dem-A-Thon this weekend.
Dem-A-Thon is a streaming event, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. Democrats from across the state will participate, and there will be auction items available.
Proceeds will benefit party candidates in the next election cycle, and 5 percent of the funds collected will go to the Barbara K. Brooks Transition House.
For more information, visit sussexcountydems.com/dem-a-thon.