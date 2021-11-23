Conley’s Church in Lewes will be considering a tentative proposal by the Springboard Collaborative Inc. for transitional housing to be placed on the Conley’s Church property, church representatives announced this week.
The current vision for the project would employ a small number of temporary buildings to house families with children who need transitional housing.
“There is a need for this type of housing in the area,” said the Rev. Bill Davis, “and Conley’s Church has enough acreage to allow the buildings to be placed a good distance from the church buildings and far from any existing residential areas.”
At present, there has been no formal agreement to proceed, Davis noted.
Further information on the tentative proposal is available at the website at https://www.the-springboard.org/conleys, or by email at info@the-springboard.org. There is also a link to the information on Conley’s Church website at www.conleysumc.org/.