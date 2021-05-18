Sussex County Relief Program provides gift to immigrant families affected by COVID-19 (copy)

Representatives of La Esperanza, the Arsht-Cannon Fund, First State Community Action Agency and FSCAA pose in front of the Delaware Community Foundation at The Circle in Georgetown in January 2021 to celebrate relief funding for immigrant families affected by COVID-19. Delaware non-profits can now apply for funding from the DCF for community needs.

 Coastal Point • Submitted (Hook PR & Marketing/Dave Chambers)

Delaware nonprofits are being invited to apply for general operating grants of $10,000 from the Community Needs Grants Program at the Delaware Community Foundation (DCF).

The Community Needs Grants Program is part of the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund, a partnership of the DCF and Philanthropy Delaware. In this round, the program — which has awarded more than $3.6 million in pandemic-related grants — will fund a mix of small and mid-sized organizations serving Delaware communities.

Priority consideration will be given to smaller organizations and those with a board of directors that represents the diversity and demographics of the clients and communities they serve.

Visit delcf.org/covid-grants to apply. The deadline is 5 p.m., Wed., June 9, with recipients announced in July.

To be eligible:

  • In 2020, the organization must have had an operating budget for the fiscal (or calendar) year of at least $25,000, but not more than $750,000.
  • The organization must be actively providing services.
  • The organization must be a 501(c)(3) public charity in good standing with the IRS.
  • A full 100 percent of the requested amount must benefit Delaware communities.

Organizations are not eligible to apply this round if they received a general operating grant in the March 2021 round. Organizations are eligible to apply even if they received funding previously from the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund from March 2020 to September 2020.

Some types of nonprofit organizations are not eligible for this program, including:

  • Sports clubs, leagues or facilities.
  • Public or tuition-based educational institutions.
  • Fundraising entities for programs and organizations that are primarily supported through government funding.
  • Endowments.
  • Religious organizations for their sectarian purposes. (Projects that serve the entire community, regardless of religious affiliation, are eligible to apply.)

A partnership of the DCF and PD, the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund was established to address the state’s emerging and evolving needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund, which launched on March 18, 2020, has awarded $3.6 million to more than 150 Delaware nonprofits so far through its Community Needs Grants Program and Vision Grants Program. To contribute, visit delcf.org/covid19-fund.