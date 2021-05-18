Delaware nonprofits are being invited to apply for general operating grants of $10,000 from the Community Needs Grants Program at the Delaware Community Foundation (DCF).
The Community Needs Grants Program is part of the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund, a partnership of the DCF and Philanthropy Delaware. In this round, the program — which has awarded more than $3.6 million in pandemic-related grants — will fund a mix of small and mid-sized organizations serving Delaware communities.
Priority consideration will be given to smaller organizations and those with a board of directors that represents the diversity and demographics of the clients and communities they serve.
Visit delcf.org/covid-grants to apply. The deadline is 5 p.m., Wed., June 9, with recipients announced in July.
To be eligible:
- In 2020, the organization must have had an operating budget for the fiscal (or calendar) year of at least $25,000, but not more than $750,000.
- The organization must be actively providing services.
- The organization must be a 501(c)(3) public charity in good standing with the IRS.
- A full 100 percent of the requested amount must benefit Delaware communities.
Organizations are not eligible to apply this round if they received a general operating grant in the March 2021 round. Organizations are eligible to apply even if they received funding previously from the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund from March 2020 to September 2020.
Some types of nonprofit organizations are not eligible for this program, including:
- Sports clubs, leagues or facilities.
- Public or tuition-based educational institutions.
- Fundraising entities for programs and organizations that are primarily supported through government funding.
- Endowments.
- Religious organizations for their sectarian purposes. (Projects that serve the entire community, regardless of religious affiliation, are eligible to apply.)
A partnership of the DCF and PD, the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund was established to address the state’s emerging and evolving needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund, which launched on March 18, 2020, has awarded $3.6 million to more than 150 Delaware nonprofits so far through its Community Needs Grants Program and Vision Grants Program. To contribute, visit delcf.org/covid19-fund.