The Selbyville Public Library will begin their Summer Eats Program on Monday, June 14, and this year, they are also welcoming community involvement. Last year, many people were looking for ways to connect with others and to do some good in their communities, representatives said, so they offered to help with the library’s lunch program. Those contributions made the program more successful than the library could have imagined, they said.
Last year’s Summer Eats Program distributed 1,732 lunches, an increase of more than 250 percent from 2019, when 469 lunches were distributed.
“Last year saw some great volunteer groups come through to make so many lunches possible, including a group of local teens who were doing a service project for Honor Society,” they noted. “Lots of restaurants and churches also participated in making lunches last year for the program.”
Additionally, the Boys and Girls Club provided USDA funded lunches, filling in the gaps if volunteers were not providing meals on a particular day.
Those wanting to participate can contribute full lunches or components for lunches (pre-packaged), and monetary donations toward making the program work are also welcome.
Kelly Kline, director at the Selbyville Public Library, explained, “We are looking for foods that are healthy and fun, and we can always use items like bottled water. While you can’t make sandwiches in your home kitchen, if you are functioning in a commercial kitchen setting, then you can prepare food and bring it in. Otherwise, it will need to be pre-packaged foods.”
Meals are available to everyone 18 or younger, and this year, they are being served “grab-and-go” style. The program itself is meant to offer convenience and ease for parents during the summer months, as well as help bridge the gaps created by the end of the school year for those in need.
The program restarts on Monday, June 14, and the grab-and-go lunches are offered beginning at noon and will be handed out by library staff each day until they are gone. To help contribute or become involved, call the Selbyville Public Library at (302) 436-8195 and ask for either Kelly Kline or Megan Bunting, or email them at kelly.kline@lib.de.us or megan.bunting@lib.de.us.