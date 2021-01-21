The Fort Miles Historical Association (FMHA) has announced the retirement of Dr. Gary D. Wray as president of the organization.
Wray was one of the four founders of the FMHA in 2003 and served as the organization’s president since that time. During his 17-year tenure, Wray oversaw significant growth in the FMHA and the formation of the Fort Miles Museum in 2016.
On Jan. 9, the FMHA board of directors elected co-founder and Vice President Bob Frederick, and Jeff DiBella, fellow board member and co-manager of the FMHA “Bunker Busters,” as interim co-presidents, each serving a one-year term.
The Bunker Busters are a group of volunteers who have provided their skills and time in a variety of renovation projects within the fort and in the fort complex.
Wray issued a statement following his Dec.19 resignation, in which he thanked those who supported Fort Miles over the years and said he will continue to be a member of the FMHA. Along with Frederick, he co-founded the organization with David Main and Lee Jennings.
“We have grown from four members to almost 400 over the last 17 years, and we have established a well-respected reputation in the local and regional community,” Wray said.
Frederick stated, “We will miss the leadership and drive of my co-founder, Gary Wray, who will continue to provide advice and counsel to FMHA.”
DiBella said, “I am honored to serve as interim co-president and look forward to continuing the development of the Fort Miles Museum in partnership with Delaware State Parks.”