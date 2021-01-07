Veterans of Foreign Wars Mason-Dixon Post 7234 in Ocean View has decided to close the post to member activities on Mondays and Tuesdays for at least 30 days, according to the post commander, Hal Dietrich.
He told the Coastal Point this week that the decision was made by the post’s board of directors as a cost-saving measure and to better ensure the safety of members, guests and volunteers in the wake of continuing spikes in COVID-19 infections.
“Because of the pandemic, people are just afraid to come out,” Dietrich said. So the board made the decision, effective Monday, Jan. 4, to close the post, located alongside the Indian River Bay, on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The post’s popular Cheesesteak Night, which had been held on Tuesdays, has been moved to Thursdays.
“We have not had the amount of people we normally would. Winters are normally slow anyway,” Dietrich said.
Because the VFW pays a cook and a bartender, declining sales have made it difficult for the post to operate at its normal level, he explained.
He said the pandemic has been particularly hard on the post’s older members — veterans of World War II and the Korean War — “because that’s your social gathering point,” he said of the post.
“You gotta do what you gotta do,” he added.
The post will re-evaluate its hours at the end of January, Dietrich, said, adding that he hopes to be able to reopen to regular hours “as things improve and this vaccine comes out, and people feel it’s better to come out.” For now, the post plans to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays until the end of February.
Dietrich said he understands why Gov. John Carney has placed limits on public gatherings — currently at 30 percent of capacity for indoor dining — and that the post has followed all of the state’s guidelines for keeping its members and guests safe. Some other posts have not been open at all since the pandemic hit Delaware in March of 2020, Dietrich noted.