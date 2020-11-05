Dedicating oneself to the nation is a big step, no matter how long or short the job is. Veterans Day 2020 will once again honor those who have stepped up to serve in the U.S. military, and several local organizations are hosting Veterans Day events that are free and open to the public. (Guests must follow social-distancing, face-mask and related COVID-19 precautions.)
Most veterans’ associations have felt the strain of business and gathering restrictions made this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Although some events are for members only, many posts also serve meals, restaurant-style, to the general public. The loss of income has hurt the groups financially, and the reduced socialization has impacted the members themselves.
“It’s very different. We were shut down for two-and-a-half months under the governor’s orders, and we reopened and we established guidelines that people have to follow while in our post,” said Hal Dietrich, commander at VFW Post 7234.
But when it comes to actually celebrating Veterans Day, “It only feels different with the restrictions in place, limiting the amount of people that may want to come out because of fear of COVID,” Dietrich said. “But we are going to carry on as we do every Veterans Day, and in honoring” the people who served. “Thank a veteran!” he encouraged.
That includes everyone from the soldiers who have slogged into the unknown to the medical teams who helped bring them home.
The holiday was originally Armistice Day, created to honor the soldiers of “The Great War,” but the holiday was expanded to be more inclusive in 1954. Thus, Veterans Day came to honor all who have served in the U.S. armed forces.
Today, many commemorative events still echo that original World War I armistice (a temporary cessation of hostilities) between the Allied nations and Germany, which went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
This year, American Legion Post 24 will host a special ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. Space may be limited for the indoor ceremony, so seating is first-come, first-served. The Legion Post 24 is located at 28181 Nine Foot Road in Dagsboro.
Oak Orchard/Riverdale American Legion Post 28 will host a special ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. The event will be hosted outdoors near the large display of American flags. Post 28 is located at 31768 Legion Road, east of Millsboro.
The Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 will host two indoor ceremonies on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The regular Veterans Day program begins at 11 a.m., featuring a speaker from the Home of the Brave housing shelter and social services.
Prior to that will be a Quilts of Valor presentation at 10 a.m. for seven veterans, including three 87-year-old Korean War vets who all served in the Post 7234 Honor Guard for more than 20 years. The Quilts of Valor Foundation aims to “cover” service members and veterans touched by war with quilts that are physically and spiritually comforting and healing.
VFW Post 7234 is located at 29265 Marshy Hope Way in Ocean View.
Many businesses and organizations choose to recognize veterans in their own way, with special services or giveaways. Public transit is included. On Nov. 11, DART will once again offer free rides to veterans on all statewide bus services. Veterans displaying a veteran ID card (as well as spouses and partners) or DD 214 can ride for free on all DART bus services all day.
Riders are required to wear face coverings in order to ride any DART bus, Fixed Route or Paratransit (with an exception for children 12 or younger, or individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition). For more information, visit DartFirstState.com, call 1-800-652-DART or download the mobile app DART Transit App (for iOS and Android).