At the beginning of the Dec. 4 meeting of the Fenwick Island Town Council, which was held by teleconference, Mayor Eugene told the “assembled” council members as well as anyone who was listening, “I know there’s not a flag anywhere. But there’s a flag somewhere. Let’s do the pledge.”
A year ago, Langan’s comment wouldn’t have made any sense to anyone who heard it. This year, however, has been different. A salute to a “virtual” flag, a flag that can’t be seen, but is still “somewhere” sums up the many ways in which local officials have had to deal with the realities of governing during a pandemic.
For most towns, how they do the day-to-day things that cities and towns do for the people who live there has been dictated by a succession of proclamations by Gov. John Carney.
When Carney held a press conference at Cape Henlopen State Park on March 20, he expressed alarm at the lack of social distancing among visitors there and in Rehoboth Beach on that summerlike day. That day, he announced statewide testing for COVID19. Carney had already issued a state of emergency on March 12, which set in motion the state’s response to the coronavirus.
On March 24, Carney issued a stayat-home order for all but those Delawareans deemed essential workers. And with that, town officials across Delaware, no matter their size or location began to grapple with many of the same issues: first and foremost, how to serve their citizens and keep them as well as town employees safe, but also how to deliver services in as efficient a manner as possible and maintain acceptable levels of communication with residents and property owners.
Fenwick Island Town Manager Terry Tieman said that in March, “there were a lot of phone calls with the governor and the state” as the response to the coronavirus pandemic changed from day to day.
Tieman said she relied heavily on guidance from the International City/County Management Association. “They offered guidance to whoever wanted to use it,” she said, on things like how to conduct a virtual meeting. “We had never done that,” Tieman said. “It was a first for everybody.”
Neither had many governmental bodies, it seemed — and it showed. Early meetings were rife with requests for listeners to either mute or unmute their computer microphones. In some meetings, children could be heard running through listeners’ homes yelling boisterously, dogs barked, spouses grumbled in the background as residents waited their turns to speak. Meetings — and the ability of council members as well as residents to participate were often at the mercy of internet signals, aging sound systems and other technical issues.
“We were figuring it out as we went,” Tieman said.
As town halls closed to visitors entirely, officials had to learn how to operate remotely, from their homes. That’s what Fenwick officials did initially, Tieman said. In Millville, however, Town Manager Deborah Botchie said town employees looked at the office situation there and realized there was room for them to operate safely.
The Millville town office, however, remained largely closed to the public, Botchie said. Some town functions, such as building inspections, can’t be done from home. There are meetings with developers that are possible, but difficult, to have remotely, even when site plans and other documents are shared on the town web site.
In Millville, development has hit such a rapid pace in recent years that in order to keep things from getting backed up because meetings couldn’t be held, town officials began meeting with developers and others, as needed, on an appointment-only basis.
“It’s just the nature of the beast in Millville,” Botchie
said. “Building is
off the hook.” With 65 building permits issued in October alone, she said, “we had to keep pushing forward.”
Officials in
both Millville and
Fenwick Island
realized that virtual meetings were a serious liability when it came to public access to governmental actions. Both towns upgraded their audio systems, which helped listeners to participate more fully in town meetings, simply because they were able to hear the meetings better.
Both towns also experimented with different virtual meeting styles — with council members either in their own homes while the town managers hosted the meetings from the otherwise empty town halls, with council members sitting in the town halls but residents listening on the phone, or some combination of the those.
Even the services used by the towns for virtual meetings seemed to make a difference. While they started with a free service, Botchie said the move to “gotowebinar” made a big difference in accessibility.
Millville briefly opened town council meetings to in-person participation, but limited capacity to 16 participants and requiring participants and council members to wear masks. But in November, when Gov. Carney further reduced capacity for meetings, which would have limited participants to eight, Millville went back to strictly “virtual” town meetings.
In Frankford, despite a very small meeting room, town council meetings went “live” again in July, with Chief Laurence Corrigan assigned to “temperature check” duty for everyone who entered the meeting room. The half-dozen or so regular meeting participants were for the most part able to sit far enough apart to follow social-distancing guidelines. Still, with the recent spike in cases in some areas, including Dagsboro and Frankford, according to state officials, Frankford will resume virtual-only meetings in January.
Frankford’s town office has been open to the public since July. Since Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch is usually the only one in the town office anyway, she said, there was no issue of social distancing with other employees. When town meetings first went virtual, Lynch said, she would go to town hall and “host” the meetings while council members and everyone else joined in from their homes.
Lynch said it didn’t feel odd for her to be doing that, since “I’m here by myself all day anyway.”
While the office was closed to the public, residents paid town bills and conducted other business by phone, by mail, and by using the town hall drop box. As with many towns, Frankford officials began to use its town web site to disseminate information more than ever before, Lynch said. ‘I use the web site for everything,” she said, from a change in the day of town trash pickup to posting agendas and phone numbers to use to access town meetings.
“Keeping everyone informed is the big thing,” Lynch said. Botchie said in Millville, officials were motivated to upgrade the town’s sound system partially by concerns about legal issues if town residents felt they were not able to properly access town government proceedings.
“That was the worst challenge,” Botchie said, “to get that going. But we got it going and we haven’t had any lawsuits,” she said.
In Fenwick Island, the December town council meeting was the town’s first “all-virtual” meeting with council members as well as residents able to listen from their homes. Mayor Langan, however, announced at the beginning of that meeting that there would be no public participation for that meeting.
“It’s very simple. Nothing sinister,” Langan said, adding that the town officials merely wanted to make sure all the bugs were worked out of the new audio system and the new meeting style before adding public comments to the mix. He mentioned a “pending lawsuit” and said “lawyers have advised us to be quiet about a lot of things. That being said I want to wish everyone happy holidays,” Langan said.
Tieman said she felt that some of the issues that the public had brought to the council in recent months might have been exacerbated by the lack of in-person communication since March. “I do believe the lack of face-to-face contact has had an impact,” on relations between some town residents and town officials. When meetings are virtual and communication is done by phone or email, she said “You can want something to sound one way, and it comes out sounding completely different.”
One of the action items on the agenda that day was extending Fenwick Island’s COVID-19 policy until May 31, 2021. The stated purpose of the policy is to set forth guidelines for the town to use regarding employees and the coronavirus, including exempting employees from having to use sick time if they are required to quarantine due to illness or exposure to a someone who has tested positive for the virus.
Town Manager Tieman said the town was very concerned that its police department did not have sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) “to last a long period of time” but that enough was eventually procured. “Getting it was stressful,” she said.
Botchie had similar concerns in Millville. Although the town doesn’t have its own police force, there were concerns about availability of hand sanitizer and instant thermometers, particularly since several employees continued working in the town hall. In recent months the town has added a biweekly sanitizing spray treatment to its cleaning procedures, and now maintains several sanitizer stations throughout the building.
In Frankford, Lynch said the town has stepped up its efforts to keep the town hall germ-free. “I will probably be doing heavy sanitizing for a good while. For a good while,” Lynch said.
Botchie said she sees the effect of the pandemic on her job as minimal compared to its impact on her personal life. “We’ve all had more personal challenges than I’ve had here at work. You just gotta keep going,” she said.