Despite a pandemic that has made it a bit harder to connect with potential volunteers, an organizer of Thank a Police Officer Week on Delmarva says there are plenty of ways anyone can show appreciation for local law enforcement officers this week.
Andrea Baumann, who coordinates police appreciation efforts through Delmarva Supports Law Enforcement, said the week offers communities a chance to say “thank you” to police officers who are always there to answer a call, even in the midst of a pandemic.
“They don’t just go to work when they feel like it,” Baumann said of those who serve the nearly 100 police departments and state police barracks on the Delmarva Peninsula.
There will be gatherings at two local police departments — Dagsboro and Ocean View — on Sept. 18 and 19, Baumann said. On Sept. 18 at 4 p.m., members of the community are being invited to join together at the flagpole at the Ocean View Police Department on Central Avenue. On Saturday, Sept. 19, at noon, community members are welcome to join together at the Dagsboro Police Department on Main Street.
Gifts for the police officers, such as store-bought baked goods, packaged snacks, coffee, gift cards, water, Gatorade and balloons are all welcome, as are personal supplies, such as antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer. Handmade cards are also a welcome keepsake for the officers, she said.
While Baumann said those two events are the only organized ones in the area, residents of any community are being encouraged to visit their own local police departments with a show of support.
Usually, Baumann said, she is able to reach out to the communities at various events during the year for support for Thank a Police Officer Week, and gets quite a bit of help from schools, church groups and community groups. But with events canceled and schools and churches mostly meeting remotely, it’s been a bit of a challenge to get the word out. She has relied largely on Facebook and the internet to solicit help from the community, she said.
“It’s definitely presented challenges,” Baumann said of the COVID-19 pandemic. She emphasized that people should not feel like they need a group effort, or a grand gesture — that even the smallest “thank you” is appreciated by the officers.
“It’s not how much you do,” so much, she said, as any gesture at all is welcome. She said while officers “get a lot of attention when something happens,” most of the time they simply do their jobs with no fanfare or thanks.
She encouraged businesses to post signs supporting law enforcement agencies, whether it be during Thank a Police Officer Week or any other time of the year.
“When you bother to put that up on your sign,” she said, “other people might think, ‘I should do that, too.’”
Communities — even groups of young people — have come up with creative ways of showing their thanks to their local law enforcement agencies. One of Baumann’s favorites has been decorating sidewalks or parking lots near police departments with messages of support written in chalk.
“When they’ve had a bad day and they see that, it helps,” she said.
Whenever she sees a supportive sign or hears of a cooperative effort between a community and its police department, Baumann said, she posts it on the Delmarva Supports Law Enforcement Facebook page, in hopes of spreading the word.
“A lot of days I post 20 times a day,” she said.
For more information and suggestions for more ways to show support for local law enforcement, go to the Delmarva Supports Law Enforcement page on Facebook or visit www.delmarvasupportslawenforcement.blogspot.com. Also check out the Facebook page for the Whole Truth Project, the national organization that started Thank a Police Officer Day in 2012.