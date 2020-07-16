Free meals are served regularly at the Selbyville Public Library, to youth ages 18 or younger. Three days a week, families can swing by to the pick-up window for lunch, courtesy of local restaurants, nearby donors and federal funding.
This is part of a nationwide USDA Summer Food Service Program, created to ensure children continue receiving nutritious meals when school isn’t in session.
Meals have included hot food, PB&J, turkey sandwiches, hotdogs or macaroni-and-cheese.
“We try to have food that’s appealing, as well nutritious. We want the kids to like it enough to eat it,” said Library Director Kelly Kline. “There’s always a drink, a main [course] and some ‘snacky’ things in there, too.”
Participating in the program is simple: just show up. Preregistration is not required. There is no proof of identity, income or residency. In fact, starting this year, the child does not even need to be present. Due to a USDA waiver, a parent or guardian can pick up the meal for the child.
Selbyville is just one of many meal sites across Delaware and the nation. To find local sites, families can call 211; call 1-866-348-6479; text the words “summer meals” to 97779; text the word “food” to 877-877; text the word “comida” to 877-877 (for Spanish speakers); or visit the website at www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks. Locations may be updated later this summer, with information online at www.doe.k12.de.us/Page/2790.
Families can obtain meals at any of the program locations, even across state lines. Worcester County, Md., locations include Pittsville Elementary School, Willards Elementary School and Buckingham Elementary School, as well as Saint Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.
Other Sussex County sites along Route 24 include Peddlers Village shopping plaza and the Love Creek park. More locations are scattered around Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Milton, the Route 9 corridor and the Route 13 corridor.
Selbyville serves it up for six years
Now in their sixth year for summer meals, the Selbyville Public Library began serving in June, picking up where the schools left off. The summer program will run through early September.
It is convenience for all families, not just for people in need. All are welcome.
“We can always get more food. If the word gets out, which I hope it does, we can always get more food,” said Kline, estimating that the library has given out at least two dozen meals each day.
“I just wouldn’t think of a summer without providing meals. That’s just a really critical aspect of our service, in my opinion,” she added. “It is really, truly for anyone.”
Meals are served at the left-hand McCabe Street entrance, near the children’s section. The doorway will double as a pick-up window. Face masks and social distancing are required for all visitors. The library building is not open to the public, although staff are working indoors again to fill patrons’ requests for books and other materials.
Initially, this summer’s goal was meal service on all five weekdays, with special programing around the meals, but the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in that plan.
The Boys & Girls Club of Delaware sponsors the Selbyville Public Library program, under the administration of the Delaware Department of Education, funded by the USDA.
The focus is on youth, but local sponsors are also helping provide meals for the whole family, including Flaming Pizza. Kristina’s Kitchen, MAC’s Catering, One Coastal and Salem U.M. Church (Meals for Ministry and Women of Faith).
For now, the meals are grab-and-go. However, when on-site dining is allowed again, patrons can use six picnic tables and umbrellas that were donated by A Sweet Affair Weddings & Events, Lord’s Landscaping, Millville Pet Stop, State Farm agent Billy Reese, Trick Trucks and True North.
“They’re beautiful. We can’t wait to use them,” Kline said of the tables and umbrellas.
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, many libraries are closed to the public. Patrons can still order books and other materials, but staff are mostly working behind locked doors.
“We’re having difficulty being that community center right now, because we’re not having any in-person programs, but we are having virtual events and trying to keep everyone involved that way,” Kline said.
“I’m grateful that we can be operating, at least in this capacity. It’s been pretty difficult. It’s so nice to see everyone’s face and see a lot of our youngest patrons — we’re watching babies become toddlers right now, and we hate to be missing these really important moments in the development of literacy and social relationships, but everything that we do is trying to get to opening at this point.”
The Selbyville Public Library is located at 11 Main Street, at the intersection of McCabe Street, in Selbyville. For more information, call (302) 436-8195 or visit www.selbyvillelibrary.org.
More sites may be added to the meal program later this summer. Sites can be any safe and supervised environment, including parks, schools, community centers, health clinics, housing complexes and churches.
Any organizations interested in hosting a summer food site for 2021 can contact the Delaware Department of Education, Nutrition Programs department, at (302) 857-3356 or aimee.beam@doe.k12.de.us.