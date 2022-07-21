There is hope among three generations of vacationers to South Bethany who have energetically played volleyball on the beach for 30 years, who have laughed, joked, dug, spiked and built substantial friendships.
The hope is that the tradition won’t end.
It’s certainly being threatened, since there was a complaint — likely a single objection — about the sturdy net they used. A state official declared it a permanent structure and, in mid-June, removed it from its longtime spot near where the South Bethany beach ends and the state-controlled beach starts.
“We talked to the State, and they said no way — they are not allowing it,” said a downhearted Sean Belanger, who lives in Bethany Beach part of the year.
“When I heard they were taking it down, I was pissed off. There was anger. I started calling people. We were all angry. We know somebody from South Bethany complained. It’s just one person. They said the rule is you can’t have a permanent structure. I said it’s not a permanent structure. It’s a temporary structure,” said Belanger, who is retired from work in the technology business.
“Playing volleyball all those years, it’s really been something that created community. It goes back at least 30 years. I’m 66 years old and, believe it or not, I still play volleyball. Our kids all learned how to play out there, and it’s been going on for many years. It’s really brought the community together. It’s clean. Nobody is doing drugs. They’re playing volleyball. It’s good for you. Volleyball is a tough sport. It’s great exercise.
“They said we’re allowed to take the net up and down, but it’s not pragmatic to put it up and take it down. It’s a big heavy-duty, well-done net, like a state park net. It’s a serious net. It’s expensive. It’s the same kind of net you’d see at a tournament,” he said.
Making the tradition more meaningful has been the enjoyment of forming the South Bethany Yacht Club and The Goons. Belanger is proud to belong to the latter.
“Of course, there is no yacht club in South Bethany. It’s just a group of some 70 people that have claimed ‘SBYC’ fame,” Belanger said.
The Goons got their name from Jimmy McGrath, who owns the Bethany Beach Surf Shop, more than three decades ago, referring to his brother Kevin and his friends.
“The Goons decided to embrace the term, which was meant to be derogatory. The original Goons are all in their 60s now, and there is a new generation of Goons calling themselves Goons 2.0. The Goons total approximately 50 in number,” Belanger said, adding that both factions “hoist flags with their given names.”
The Goons drive onto the beach and like to fish, while SBYC members are more likely to walk. There’s a genial rivalry, but a staunch bond as they play the game that was originally called mintonette. It was invented in 1895 by William G. Morgan, a YMCA physical director in Holyoke, Mass., for businessmen who thought basketball was too strenuous. In 1930, beach volleyball was introduced in California.
In Bethany, the stalwart net was erected by members of SBYC and the Goons, who used 4-by-4s and carefully marked the court with lines.
“This was led by Mike Dwyer, a South Bethany resident and SBYC member. Mike is a hobby craftsman who also built and contributed a picnic table for seating next to the net. Thirty-five years ago, Bill Croal, a physical education teacher, showed the players the proper way to play the game. He’d see you playing, and he’d say, ‘You guys are good athletes, but here’s how you play.’ That was in the ’80s. There are three generations now,” Belanger said.
Players assembled a temporary net over the Fourth of July holiday, but Belanger said it would take half an hour to put it up, then another half-hour to take it down after every game, and nobody has volunteered.
Loss of the original net has dampened the spirts of the volleyball players.
“But I think we’re going to beat it somehow. I haven’t figured out how to do that,” he said, but he certainly isn’t interested in switching to something like cornhole, even though it only requires temporary equipment,
The thought made him laugh.
“Cornhole doesn’t count as a sport. Come on. That’s more of a beer-drinking game,” he said.
“What we want to know from the State is, what is the problem you are trying to solve by this? There wasn’t a problem. I also would contend, is there anything that truly defines a permanent structure?” he asked.
According to the Delaware Code Online, under Title 9 of Chapter 69, Zoning, in Sussex County, a permanent structure is defined as “any man-made object having an ascertainable stationary location on or in land or water whether or not affixed to the land.”
Even so, the net wasn’t in the way, he said.
“It was pretty far back from the water. It didn’t interfere where anybody was sitting or fishing or anything like that. It was extended family. … My kids learned to play there. All three of them played high school volleyball,” he said, adding that one was on a high school team that won a state championship.
“Other kids have played in college. There are kids learning to play. There are 6-year-olds playing and there are 60-year-olds,” he said.
Belanger, who has owned property in Bethany Beach for 30 years, said if it wasn’t for volleyball “I would not have been coming back here.”
“It was that important to me. Back in the day, I was a pretty good volleyball player and I really enjoyed it. A lot of kids play five or six hours a day, different groups coming up and saying, ‘Can we play the winners?’ It’s a sad day in South Bethany,” he said.