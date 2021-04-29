There will be a contested town council election for South Bethany this spring.
The town’s Board of Election has approved five candidates to run for three available council seats: Carolyn Bell, Edith Dondero, Richard Oliver, Tim Shaw and Maureen Webster. The three winners will begin their two-year terms in June.
The election will be held on Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Voter registration is not required beforehand. Absentee voting will be permitted. More details on voting will be released in the coming weeks.
The council seats up for election this year are currently held by Dick Oliver, Carol Stevenson and Frank Weisgerber, although the latter two did not file for re-election.
The usual town election rules are still in effect, although the Delaware State Legislature is still considering the Town’s proposed a charter change (House Bill 84), which would make a number of adjustments to future elections.
Details on the election are available by contacting South Bethany Town Hall at 402 Evergreen Road, (302) 539-3653, townhall@southbethany.org or https://southbethany.delaware.gov/election-information.