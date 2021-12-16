South Bethany residents who live on South Anchorage Street have always tried to beautify their berms and add plantings or create extra space for trash pick-ups. Many of the residents who testified last week at the South Bethany Town Council objected strongly to receiving a Thanksgiving Week letter for removal of shrubbery or trash receptable bins.
Meanwhile, Delmarva Power will be installing streetlights which are also a town improvement on South Anchorage. A workshop on what new lighting will entail was also held by South Bethany Town Council and town staff with the power company last week. The light poles will all be on the east side of the street with between 350 feet and 400 feet between the lights. The town is considering the use of Cobra style 75-watt directional lighting to avoid cascading and simply illuminate the roadways.
It seemed the timing of the holiday Code Enforcement (CO) action created a backlash particularly with South Anchorage residents, three of whom testified on the need for flexibility. The public comment included residents of at least 25 to 35 years along that thoroughfare.
“Much of our problem has been with consistent code enforcement,” admitted Mayor Tim Saxton. “I have been involved in this (local government) work since 2010. The council has been very clear in seeking code enforcement to be uniform.”
“Every time we are inconsistent, we get in trouble as a council,” said Saxton.
Update—Councilwoman Edie Dondero sent Coastal Point an e-mail with this information:
“At the December 10th meeting of the South Bethany Town Council, three residents of S. Anchorage Drive raised objection to letters they received from the Town’s code enforcement staff informing them that they were in violation of Town code by having installed temporary structures (trash containers, driveway chains) in the road right-of-way. Approximately seventy-two property owners in total received such a letter. The correspondence was sent following a comprehensive Town-wide analysis of road rights-of-way, itself the result of complaints from residents that obstructions in the right-of-way prevent vehicles from turning around on narrow roads and force pedestrians and cyclists off the shoulder and into the roadway. (Note from CP: the study found that 77 percent of the town is in compliance with Code.)
Mayor Tim Saxton and the board agreed at the workshop this week to follow-up with the homeowners involved to indicate there would be no additional fines for code violations.
The Mayor is advocating along with the South Bethany code enforcement staff to have residents cut back foliage and have clear access to the rights of way so South Bethany residents can travel safely on South Anchorage and other prominent roads. Every road and every right of way in town is different, explained the Mayor. “One side of the street is even different from the other,” he noted.
Tom Eddy who lives at 63 S. Anchorage spoke during public comment time along with several of his neighbors.
“I appreciate the goal of being consistent,” said Eddy. “You can see people leaving no room on the left side (of Anchorage). The road is unusual. We tried to extend our driveway and have a respectful distance from the road. We have everyone on this roadway trying to comply (and yet) have received this certified letter. We are at a loss about how to resolve this issue. We have no idea why this enforcement action is being taken now and you are going after hundreds of people.”
Eddy continued during testimony: “I am told we have to move our stuff (shrubs) back 15 feet. So, we are between a rock and hard place All of us have invested in trees, bushes, irrigation. If the town is not going to use this space, why are we asked to get off and is the town going to maintain it (rights of way)?”
Eddy and other locals urged Council to “have some sympathy for your neighbors. With everything that has gone on in this town, do we have to add to the heartache. You should further study the situation on S. Anchorage. I agree with others that we should be allowed to use part of the right of way to preserve safety; but also want us to maintain the beauty and view on the streets.”
Saxton pushed back on resident concerns.
“We have asked Code Enforcement to work with each individual owner. As for fines, if you are saying you are working to deal with the situation, there will not be a fine. I don’t know all the individual situations,” he said.
“I am focused on rights of way,” said Saxton. “I know it’s terse, but these facts have not changed over the years. I have made sure my own property is not in the right of way.”
He added, “if you built into the right of way, you are taking a chance. It’s just honest. You knew that we might have code enforcement.”
Neil Wayne, who lives on South Anchorage, provided a bit of a rebuttal to the strong stance.
“When we received the alleged obstruction notice that I got a letter about on Thanksgiving, it’s important to know we consulted with Town Code Enforcement and we were told it was fine,” said Wayne. “A lot of other people got CO violations tickets of the Code Ordnance. It was not a question of taking a chance. We consulted with the town to make sure we have permission to put our plantings” in the ground.
“I object to this characterization of people taking a chance,” said Wayne. “The town is complicit in where these alleged obstacles are. I endorse (our neighbor’s) suggestion and we remove any threats; but not pay a $25 per day fine for somebody thinking we are not ‘working on it.’”
Wayne and others noted that there is a material cost to South Anchorage homeowners of taking back a 15-foot swath of South Anchorage. “I don’t think anyone on our street can trust what the Town Council says because you might change your minds again, said Wayne.
Saxton concluded: “We have a Town Workshop coming up this Thursday, and it will be a chance to talk with Delmarva Power. We have a lot more work to do. We have to figure out what we are going to do so this workshop” is intended to help.
“Government goes slow for a reason, because we are trying to get it right,” added Mayor Saxton.
“I can say this — we have an opportunity to move this public issue forward and (also) complete the streetlights for the S. Anchorage neighbors,” Saxton said.