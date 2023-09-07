South Bethany Mayor Tim Saxton, Police Chief Jason Lovins and town officials including Town Manager Maureen Hartman gathered this week to thank state Rep. Ron Gray (R-38th) for his support in bringing in almost $19,000 in funding for signage meant to slow drivers on Route One Coastal Highway.
“To minimize excessive speeding on Coastal Highway in the town, last February, the town council voted to proceed in requesting a grant through the CTF program for the purchase of a variable message sign [VMS],” said Lovins. “VMS signs have been successful in numerous beach towns such as Bethany and Dewey. The signs slow, calm, and remind drivers to yield to pedestrians and bicyclists.”
The sign can be programmed to relay any type of message, including emergency notifications if there is an incoming storm. The total cost of the sign was $18,800, which was offset, in part, by community grants facilitated by Gray.
The Community Transportation Fund (CTF) assists municipalities with projects that involve some type of transportation component, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT).
“Projects are presented to a district representative,” in this case, Gray, “who are then provided with a fixed amount of funds annually to be used as they and their constituents believe is best for transportation improvements within their district.”
Hartman noted, “Projects need to meet three criteria: (1) have a transportation component; (2) be on a public property or land dedicated to public use; and (3) benefit more than one individual. Commonly funded projects are repaving, drainage problems, curb replacements, sidewalks and sidewalk repairs, safety cones for fire departments, as well as safety signage.”
Gray gathered last week with town officials for a photo opportunity to mark the arrival of the VMS, and Saxton thanked him for supporting the CTF funding.