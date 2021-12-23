South Bethany Town Council hosted a workshop last week, with all council members in attendance, on providing streetlights for residents.
The Council was responding to a request from eight homeowners on South Anchorage to provide additional lighting on their road. The discussion led to agreement that the Town would survey all homeowners on the street to determine the interest of all owners.
“We agreed to work with homeowners and have the survey along with light location sent to the South Anchorage homeowners in January,” said Mayor Tim Saxton.
Jim Smith, senior public affairs manager from Delmarva Power, answered questions from both Council and residents about the recommendation for street lighting in South Bethany.
“We serve every town on the Delaware peninsula,” said Smith. “There is usually a 350- to 400-foot spacing between the streetlights.” He recommended Cobra Head Lights for the Town of South Bethany, which are directional streetlights. “We also offer 75 to 100 wattage lights if we don’t want so much brightness.”
Mayor Tim Saxton noted the streetlight at the beginning of South Anchorage is actually three to four houses from the corner. He recommended moving the light to the actual corner and begin spacing at intervals from there. “I jog that street every day,” said the mayor.
A final decision will be made after costs are considered and a plan returned by council in discussion with Delmarva.
Rights of way enforcement
clarified
The council agreed to advise the Code Enforcement division to send a letter to all 72 residents who earlier were contacted about rights of way violations that compliance is important, but no $25 per day fines would be levied on residents.
Saxton said, “on rights of way, it really is the entire town,” not just one area of the town. “Let’s improve walker safety. The goal is to allow bikes, cars and people to share the street. We have to find a way to allow folks to get off the road. My own road is 18-feet wide, so two trucks cannot pass each other. South Anchorage is no different.”
“It is purely a safety issue,” said the Mayor. “People have to be able to get off the road.”
“Let’s be even-handed about it,” he added. “Let’s send a letter to the 72 people and tell them we will tolerate it,” he said with a recommendation to remove the impact of daily fines.
Council members Tim Shaw and Edie Dondero did their own inspections of the Cat Hill neighborhood, Black Gum Drive and Canal Road to inspect properties and use of rights of way or berms. Shaw is responsible for code enforcement on the council.
“The Town doesn’t use the rights of way,” he said. “We own the road and the property right up to these driveways. You don’t have the rights to put something there. People are putting their stuff on town property.”
Dondero added, there are some walkways as an alternative for pedestrians, but “you really cannot have any structures in the rights of way. It’s a widespread problem with the trash receptacles and too much vegetation which has grown in the way. If we are serious about public safety we need to enforce” the codes.
“I know this (letter from code enforcement) caused some problems, but it was the simplest way,” added Saxton. “Code Enforcement evaluated the entire town and you have to be consistent.”
Resident Betty Bowman said, “The threats of a fine and the deadline imposed of Christmas did create a lot of angst for us.” She and other town residents thanked the council for rescinding the fine penalties.
Dondero offered some clarification on the issue: “Town’s code enforcement staff inform(ed) them that they were in violation of Town code by having installed temporary structures (trash containers, driveway chains) in the road right-of-way. Approximately seventy-two property owners in total received such a letter. The correspondence was sent following a comprehensive Town-wide analysis of road rights-of-way, itself the result of complaints from residents that obstructions in the right-of-way prevent vehicles from turning around on narrow roads and force pedestrians and cyclists off the shoulder and into the roadway.”