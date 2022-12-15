The South Bethany Town Council has earmarked $50,000 for a potential private contractor to remove algal bloom and spoils from the town’s intricate canal system, with two proposed dates of amphibious clean-up in April and May of 2023. Each treatment and removal would cost about $20,000, including the equipment and the costs to the Town for labor on the front-loader and the extended truck bed to take the stinky, decaying algae to a state park location, such as the Salt Pond.
Mayor Tim Saxton emphasized that the funding for possible contracting with Solitude Lake Management is a back-up plan and that DNREC’s environmental clean-up team would be the first recourse for algal bloom removal.
Chris Vanuga, chairman of the Town’s Canal Water Quality Committee said, “We really want those canals looking their best during the tourist season. It is about $20,000 to contract for a week. The equipment is based in Northern Delaware, and it is $5,000 just to get the equipment here and stage the work. There is a minimum contractual requirement of five days at the $15K-per-week rate.”
The additional $10,000 approved by the council is for internal Town spending on hauling.
If the contractors are finished in just three days, the Town will only pay for what is removed, noted the CWQ Committee.
“We can save some money that way,” said Vanuga. “They can harvest, bring it over” to the state park “and store the spoils on dry land.”
The Town of South Bethany would likely need to hire temporary help to load the algae into its pick-up and extended-bed truck.
“We would like to dump in the Fresh Pond and Salt Pond area near the Fred Hudson highway road,” said Vanuga.
Saxton said, “At least you have the funding now if we need to move this direction. These are provisional funds, but we need to work out the rest of the details including insurance with Solitude.”
The Town of South Bethany will notify DNREC that the state agency is still the primary recourse, and “We will reconfirm the commitment from DNREC to harvest,” said the mayor. “We consider DNREC to be the primary for algae removal, but they don’t always come as early as April. We need them to be the prime contractor.”
“Solitude could be a possible service if we want to go earlier,” said the mayor on the removal options. The motion was approved for $40,000 to be set aside for Solitude and $10,000 for the Town’s Public Works Department.
“We should move forward with a contract,” noted Vanuga and the CWQ.
Councilman Tim Shaw said the Town has sent a letter requesting permission to dump at Fresh Pond, “But at this point, we don’t have this agreement. We are hoping DNREC will give us some support; but we don’t have it. If we get a no response, we cannot contract with Solitiude. I have spoken with the actual Parks people and we see no reason why it’s an issue. But we have to receive the permission from the DNREC leadership.”
Vanuga said Solitude, which employs some 600 people for lake and pond management, maintains an amphibious vehicle that can navigate around boats and docks like those found at South Bethany. “However, we need a front-loader or rakes and manual shovels to get the spoils into the truck.”
The Town of South Bethany does have a front-loader, so the harvester would dump the algal spoils into the front-loader, and then the Town would need to have its own dump truck.
“We would need to provide the staff,” said the mayor. “I recommend Maureen [Hartman], as the town manager, find a subcontractor to haul away the spoils, rather than engaging the Town. Maureen can find out if this is possible,” said Saxton.
“Once the contract is signed,” with Solitude, he said, “this is all up to Maureen to run, and it’s her staff that has to run the removal.”
Council Member Edie Dondero said she was not comfortable signing the contract until the Town has the removal process figured out.
“We don’t have permission,” she said, from DNREC. “We don’t have the staff, and we don’t have the equipment that can do it,” she said. “We have a pickup truck with a dump body and bed. It is not rated for this kind of weight, so we are talking about a number of trips, and that will add to cost and transportation process.”
Saxton noted, “We have the proposal. We need to turn this over to the town manager. Does she hire a dump truck company? Let her work out all the logistics. We will need to move the dried algae,” he confirmed.
Saxton said, “I strongly feel the town manager should handle what we do with the spoils and what comes out of the water. What you have done is great work. We need to turn it over to staff now.”
Vanuga added the caveat that “Solitude has lots of contracts and their dance card fills up very quickly. So, we would need to get this worked out, and then the insurance piece could be verified. We need to make a refundable deposit. The deposit is what gets us on the calendar. Delay will increase risk that we don’t get the dates we want or the removal service.”
Vanuga said, “The spoils de-water pretty quick so the wet haul may not be as heavy as we think. You can reduce the numbers of trips.”
“The Solitude plan is a backup,” said Councilman Tim Shaw. “We will continue to rely on DNREC and, in the unlikely event they cannot do it, we have this capability.”