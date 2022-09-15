South Bethany police and the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded this week to a report of a man in the water at West Third Street. The man was reported as having a gaping leg wound and gash that ran the length of his calf muscle.
Officer Jan Farrell of the South Bethany Police Department and BBVFC EMS Chief Phil Brackin were the responding emergency officers on the scene after an 85-year-old resident slipped from his dock and tore his leg on the boat cleat, requiring a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
“He tore his shin right down to the bone,” said Farrell in describing the emergency response situation. “The EMS chief and I had to pull him out of the water after the owner slipped while trying to board his boat and take his wife out on the water last weekend.”
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon.
“It was extremely fortunate that the elderly gentleman had on his life-preserver,” said Farrell. “When he slipped off the dock with a severe leg injury, he might have lost consciousness. He was not able to get back to the dock on his own” to emerge from the waterway.
Farrell offered appreciation to the Bethany Beach VFC EMS response.
“The EMS team always reaches us at South Bethany very quickly.”
Farrell said Brackin and EMS workers had to apply a tourniquet to the gaping wound to stanch the bleeding. The man was then transported to Beebe Healthcare and treated. The South Bethany police officer said it could be expected that it would take “more than stitches” to close the gash and that some amount of reconstructive surgery would be required due to the nature of the wound.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are more than 3,980 fatal drownings every year, or about 11 deaths per day — many of them within reach of a dock or shoreline. While there were only 600 boating-related deaths, according to CDC statistics from three years ago, nearly all of them are drowning-related. Wearing life jackets while boating can prevent fatalities in the water. Of the boating-related injuries and deaths, 86 percent occur when boaters are not wearing a life-preserver.