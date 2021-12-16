Many of the residents who live on S. Anchorage Street in South Bethany have tried to beautify their berms and add plantings or create extra space for trash pick-ups. And many of the residents who spoke last week at the South Bethany Town Council meeting objected strongly to receiving a Thanksgiving-week letter regarding setbacks and a demand for eminent-domain rights-of-way.
The eminent-domain action is to allow berth for Delmarva Power to install streetlights, which are also considered a town improvement. A workshop on what new lighting will entail was also held by the council and town staff with the power company last week.
It seemed the timing of the holiday code-enforcement action created a backlash, particularly with S. Anchorage residents, three of whom testified on the need for flexibility. The public comment included residents of at least 25 to 35 years along that thoroughfare.
“Much of our problem has been with consistent code enforcement,” admitted Mayor Tim Saxton. “I have been involved in this work since 2010. The council has been very clear in seeking code enforcement to be uniform.”
“Every time we are inconsistent, we get in trouble as a council,” said Saxton.
The mayor is advocating, along with the Town’s code enforcement staff, to have residents cut back foliage and have clear access to the rights-of-way so South Bethany residents can travel safely on S. Anchorage and other roads. Every road and every right of way in town is different, explained the mayor.
“One side of the street is even different from the other,” he noted.
Tom Eddy, who lives on S. Anchorage, spoke during public comment time, along with several of his neighbors.
“I appreciate the goal of being consistent,” said Eddy. “You can see people leaving no room on the left side [of Anchorage]. The road is unusual. We tried to extend our driveway and have a respectful distance from the road. We have everyone on this roadway trying to comply [and yet] have received this certified letter. We are at a loss about how to resolve this issue. We have no idea why this enforcement action is being taken now, and you are going after hundreds of people.
“I am told we have to move our [shrubs] back 15 feet. So, we are between a rock and hard place. All of us have invested in trees, bushes, irrigation. If the Town is not going to use this space, why are we asked to get off, and is the Town going to maintain it?”
Eddy and other residents urged the South Bethany council to “have some sympathy for your neighbors. With everything that has gone on in this town, do we have to add to the heartache? You should further study the situation on S. Anchorage. I agree with others that we should be allowed to use part of the right-of-way to preserve safety, but also want us to maintain the beauty and view on the streets.”
Saxton aimed to address the residents’ concerns.
“We have asked Code Enforcement to work with each individual owner. As for fines, if you are saying you are working to deal with the situation, there will not be a fine. I don’t know all the individual situations,” he said.
“I am focused on rights-of-way,” said the mayor. “I know it’s terse, but these facts have not changed over the years. I have made sure my own property is not in the right-of-way.”
“If you built into the right-of-way, you are taking a chance,” he added. “It’s just honest. You knew that we might have code enforcement.”
Neil Wayne, who also lives on S. Anchorage, provided a bit of a rebuttal to the strong stance.
“When we received the alleged obstruction notice that I got a letter about on Thanksgiving, it’s important to know we consulted with Town Code Enforcement and we were told it was fine,” said Wayne. “A lot of other people got CO violations tickets of the code ordinance.
“It was not a question of taking a chance,” he said, responding to Saxton. “We consulted with the Town to make sure we have permission to put our plantings” in the ground.
“I object to this characterization of people taking a chance,” said Wayne. “The Town is complicit in where these alleged obstacles are. I endorse [our neighbor’s] suggestion and we remove any threats; but not pay a $25-per-day fine for somebody thinking we are not ‘working on it.’”
Wayne and others noted that there is a material cost to S. Anchorage homeowners of the Town taking back a 15-foot swath of S. Anchorage.
“I don’t think anyone on our street can trust what the town council says, because you might change your minds again,” said Wayne.
Saxton noted the planned workshop and more work to be done on the issue.
“We have a town workshop coming up this Thursday, and it will be a chance to talk with Delmarva Power. We have a lot more work to do. We have to figure out what we are going to do so this workshop” is intended to help.
“Government goes slow for a reason, because we are trying to get it right!” added Saxton.
“I can say this: We have an opportunity to move this public issue forward and complete the streetlights for the S. Anchorage neighbors.”