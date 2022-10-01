The South Bethany Property Owners Association on Oct. 1 warned property owners in the town about potential impacts of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, particularly of the potential for flooding.
"There is potential for heavy rain in northern Delmarva and Southern New Jersey. Although periods of rain are possible Saturday, Oct. 1, through Tuesday, Oct. 4, (not all due to the impacts of Ian), the main period of concern with the heavy rain threat is Friday, Sept. 30, through Saturday, Oct. 1," they said.
"Rain amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible along and south of the Interstate 95 corridor Saturday through Tuesday, with 1 to 2 inches of that possible on Saturday. North and west of the Interstate 95 corridor, rain amounts are expected to be generally up to one inch.
"There is an increasing risk for minor tidal flooding along the Atlantic coast and Delaware Bay starting Saturday, Oct. 1, but the peak will occur Sunday, Oct. 2, through Monday, Oct. 3. Details on this remain uncertain," they noted.
"Residents are reminded to be prepared and secure all outside items, such as furniture, kayaks, and lock down items like outdoor grills."