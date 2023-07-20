Beach replenishment in South Bethany may have had the unintended consequence of bringing more beachgoers and partiers to the quiet residential town, officials reported this week.
Police Chief Jason Lovins noted an uptick in arrests for DUI, being drunk in public and vagrancy over the past several months as South Bethany’s beaches are groomed and nourished ahead of some of its neighbors — creating an inviting space to party.
“It is just common sense that the young folks would come our way,” said Lovins on Monday, July 17, following up on discussions at a recent town council meeting. “At Bethany Beach over the weekend, people are packed-in like sardines around the Army Corps equipment,” he said of the neighboring town’s recently started replenishment work. “There is really nowhere else for young people to go.”
The topic came up when the chief was asked by the council at the South Bethany Town Council meeting on Friday, July 14, whether the town is being impacted by young people staying out past curfew or young hooligans creating nuisance issues, as was seen on Bethany Beach’s beach and boardwalk during Fourth of July week.
“Curfew status is defined by age, and these later parties are event-based incidents,” said Lovins. “These incidents are based on people under the age of 18 who get together late, and we have only had a few rare incidents of young people being out too late here.”
Lovins said his simple message to kids younger than 18 is, “Don’t be out on the beach late at night.”
However, the chief noted that South Bethany police had seen 48 more calls for service based on citizen complaints in the most recent six-month reporting period than there was for all of 2022. He is noticing there is a slight trend upward.
“The genre and the type of crimes have increased a little bit,” he said, noting the DUI stops. “This is up 48 complaints above our totals from the same reporting period a year ago, in the last arrests year.”
“There are more intoxicated people,” said Lovins. “There are more homeless people or vagrancies coming here.”
He later clarified that two calls were made regarding unhoused persons over the Fourth of July, in reference to people who needed housing assistance.
“We were able to get them situated in shelters,” he said.
“The beach replenishment areas being completed ahead of other towns means more people are coming to the beach,” he said of South Bethany. “There is more traffic on Route 1, because the other towns are not ready yet,” he said.
Tim Shaw, serving as acting mayor, as Mayor Tim Saxton was away on town business, asked whether South Bethany police had been asked to respond to the Bethany Beach incident on July 5, which included the illegal setting off of fireworks on the boardwalk and vandalism.
“No, they did not require our assistance,” said Lovins. “Bethany PD handled the situation very well with their team.”
A new traffic safety message board has also been installed on Route 1, and the chief asked council whether there were any additional new messages they would like to post.
“Our pedestrian crosswalk signage is up and running, and it really seems to be helpful,” said Lovins.
Another move focused on traffic safety, the South Bethany Bike Rodeo, was scheduled to take place on July 15 at town hall, weather permitting.
What does it mean to purchase green?
The town council on Friday again took up the matter of environmental purchasing, and clarified language and authority in the Town’s purchasing agreement, permitting the town manager to purchase goods up to $10,000, and debated the best purchasing policies.
“We are approving revisions to the Town’s purchasing policies today,” said Shaw.
The current language, worked out by Saxton, Town Manager Maureen Hartman and others, was to have read: “In accordance with the State of Delaware environmental purchasing statewide guidelines, South Bethany staff may consider environmental options if not cost-prohibitive.”
Councilwoman Edie Dondero was concerned about the open-ended language and asked the action verb to read “shall be given consideration.”
Councilman Derek Abbott countered that the new wording was too proscriptive.
“We cannot burden our staff or the town manager,” with a “shall” directive, he said. “We, as the council, cannot overburden every decision on purchasing. I would not want to add to the burden, so the manager can get her job done.”
After some discussion, Shaw suggested, “How about ‘may’ consider” the green option. The resolution and new Purchasing Policy then passed by unanimous consent.
Councilman Chris Keefe reported that new residents are interested in joining the Planning Committee.
“We are getting up-to-speed,” said the recently appointed council member. “We know the bylaws need to be updated for the Town. We are also reviewing the 10-year strategic plan,” she said.
“The South Bethany Planning Committee also unanimously supports the formation of a Sea Level Rise (SLR) committee in an off-cycle timeframe,” said Keefe, meaning it would be formed not as a standing committee. “It is a quest to find answers about sea-level rise and coastal flooding.
“If they wish to support our community, then god bless them,” said Shaw in recommending approval of new committee members for the planning and community relations groups. All volunteers were approved.
Keefe also added that Planning Commission Chair Joe Conway had been approached about having consultants in support of the 10-year strategic plan for the Town. “Joe said they would consider it, but we would need to set parameters first, before engaging them,” said Keefe in reporting for planning. “They feel they have enough talent to handle the planning work.”
Dondero noted that there is funding within the Town budget to have planning consultants for the work. Shaw added that he would prefer the input from some consultants, as well.
“The comprehensive planning is an intricate process,” said Dondero. “And it may be subject to review by auditors or by the State.”
“A consultant would only assist and not run the program or the final product,” Shaw reassured the council members.