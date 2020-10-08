After three town council votes and one citizen survey, the Town of South Bethany will be investing an additional $90,000 in street lights. They made a final vote in favor of the upgraded light designs on Sept. 24.
The topic arose a year ago, when the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced the mandatory installation of 29 twin-light fixtures in the highway median, as part of a larger effort to increase visibility for pedestrians and cyclists along Coastal Highway (Route 1). South Bethany was given a choice: simple aluminum poles for free, or more elegant black poles for $90,000 total.
In November of 2019, the town council unanimously decided to accept the free light fixtures and save the money (estimated as around $101,000 at the time).
But Council Member Sue Callaway was dazzled after seeing Bethany Beach’s elegant new black lamps this summer. They had splurged for the upgrade, and Callaway said she believed South Bethany should, too. With just a few weeks before installation was to begin, DelDOT agreed to let South Bethany re-deliberate.
“Here we are in our town experiencing an increase in the value of properties that few of us would have imagined,” agreed Council Member Carol Stevenson. “We have a town with million-dollar properties, and I think we have to look like a million-dollar town. I believe the lights will make us look like … not a pass-through.”
Aesthetics are important to buyers at that level, Callaway said.
“Everything we do is to improve the quality of life in this town, to increase the property values…”
But the Sept. 11 vote failed, 4-3, when even the Budget & Finance Committee members (who were invited to telephone in but had never had time to deliberate together) seemed split on the idea. It came down to weighing the cost, future unknowns, the attractiveness and the worth. It didn’t seem worth changing their 2019 decision.
However, the Town didn’t have time to compile a detailed financial impact plan before the Sept. 11 meeting, where they feared pulling $90,000 from other needed projects.
But the Budget & Finance Committee was called in to meet ahead of the Sept. 24 council meeting. And it turned out that the missing ingredient was the estimated $476,000 surplus from the 2020 fiscal year, which ended April 30. (The figure has yet to be confirmed in the annual audit.)
Understanding that the reserve fund would be adequately funded for the year, Derek Abbott, Dick Oliver and Mayor Tim Saxton said they felt more comfortable changing their “no” votes in favor of pursuing the more decorative lights.
“Paying this $90,000 today wouldn’t impact any planned or scheduled projects, or jeopardize any other financial commitments that we’ve made?” Abbott questioned. That’s correct, said Randy Bartholomew.
These lights are a one-time opportunity — the Town can’t decide to postpone this project for another year.
“There is no turning back once the lights are installed. We have one chance today to make it right, and it’s a decision that will last for 30 years,” said Callaway, thanking the council for taking up the topic again. “I like to call Route 1 our ‘Main Street.’ … I am confident this is the right choice for the future of our town.”
Saxton gave Callaway permission to make the motion again.
“It does not matter to me which light we put in there, but it does matter to me … that we walk away knowing we will be able to handle the finances around this,” said Saxton.
Council Member Frank Weisgerber was not moved. He pointed out that in a weeklong public online survey, aluminum lights were preferred by a margin of 56 to 44 percent (632 responses total).
“We don’t know what’s going to happen in the next 12 months, mainly due to the [COVID-19] virus, presidential election, how much more can the government support unemployment? We don’t know how this is going to affect us next year, because the vaccine won’t be available for another year,” Weisgerber said at the final vote.
The final vote was 6-1, with Weisgerber dissenting.
In making his vote in favor, Abbot announced that his law partner is doing work for another town council member “on a very small matter” and “I want to make this disclosure to make sure everyone understands: it has not and would not impact my decision as a council member. I just felt the need to make that clear because I am going to change my vote to ‘yes.’ I am comforted because, for me, this is a financial decision … that this does not put [the Town] in any financial jeopardy.”
Some residents were surprised to see an online “yes/no” survey regarding light designs that had been rejected at the Sept. 11 meeting.
In addition to getting better financial analysis, “Asking the property owners their opinion is not a sham or manipulation, but the correct thing to do,” Saxton said. “The town council has a fiduciary responsibility and should not be making $90,000 decisions without a critical analysis. … We had limited time and did the best we could. In the end, I firmly believe the actions taken to bring this to a third vote was the correct decision.”
Saxton reminded the public that the Town’s communication is only as good as the email addresses it has on file. He encouraged property owners to add or update their contact information with Town Hall for future email news updates.
“I firmly believe the town council made their best effort to reach everyone on this topic. … We did not reach everyone, we know that. But we did our best,” Saxton concluded.
DelDOT will pay for the lamp installation, but local governments take over maintenance and electric bills. Either design will cost the Town an additional $6,000 annually (about $2,000 for electricity and $4,000 into the ARM savings fund for depreciation and eventual replacement).
The black light poles will not be contiguous down Route 1, since the Middlesex Beach HOA opted for the standard light designs.
Another financial topic followed: the police department has requested to shift one part-time officer’s position into a full-time position. The Budget & Finance Committee was assigned to study the numbers.
“With six [and a half] officers, it’s almost impossible for me to have 24-hour coverage,” Chief Jason Lovins told the council. The town itself can’t grow much, but surrounding geographical areas are growing. “I firmly believe that we could use the seventh officer.
He said he anticipated no changes to this year’s budget as a result of the change and an approximately $20,000 increase to next year’s budget. That is possible because SBPD has some of the necessary equipment already, and it would reduce parking enforcement from two staffers to one.
In other news, the council has approved a second extension of the existing Mediacom franchise agreement. The Town is pushing for service improvements before signing a new multi-year cable agreement with the internet and phone provider.
The South Bethany Town Council’s next regular monthly meeting will be Friday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m., conducted electronically.