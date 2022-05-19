Mother Nature has a sense of humor. The nor’easter that took out a large portion of the frontage of the beaches in Bethany Beach and South Bethany — in some places cutting into the dune faces — had just completed its destructive blow when the South Bethany Town Council turned its focus to resiliency plans as part of a scheduled town council meeting on May 13.
Brent Jett, who is a certified floodplain manager with 20 years of engineering experience and a project engineer with George, Miles & Buhr LLC (GMB) talked about resiliency and planning at the meeting.
“We do not even have one access point to the beach right now,” said Mayor Tim Saxton. “The dunes have totally filled-in the walkways” as a result of the storm surge, he said. “This is only Day 2, because the storm and the winds stopped on Thursday and today is Friday.”
“I have worked with state and federal agencies already,” added the mayor. “We need to be patient with the issues. Those dunes are not owned by the Town of South Bethany. DNREC and the Army Corps of Engineers have already been down here to activate and mobilize equipment. They are in Fenwick Island State Park and planned to start working on Monday. DNREC has been very cooperative.”
GMB representatives said last week’s flooding was caused more by tidal storm flooding than by amounts of rain. Bulkhead heights cannot be raised, according to town code, and that restriction will present a problem, noted Jett.
“‘Impervious’ definitions and lot allowances are very tight in South Bethany,” he said. “The majority of the town is subdivided. This is what your town is going to look like in the future,” he added, referencing the localized flooding last week. “A higher water table is now present. Most of the storms that hit here are happening over the winter. You only have 20 percent who are full-time South Bethany residents, and there are not as many people present to have [felt] the impact.”
There are bulkheads on the majority of lots in South Bethany. South Bethany is surrounded by public lands to the south in Fenwick and the public dunes and to the north, with Middlesex, Sea Colony and Bethany Beach.
“This is your new normal now,” Jett predicted.
“York Road and Canal Road are not protected by bulkheads or revetment of water,” said the engineer, so they are likely to flood.
Saxton asked the GMB engineers if the bulkheads should be raised and the town code changed to allow more protection.
“We are recommending a minimum elevation of 3 feet for these bulkheads,” said Jett. “Not every homeowner will be ready to elevate to Level 3 all at the same time. These are private property owners. It is a tough conversation; but the results will not start to get there until we have the conversation.”
“Some of the roadways are already at elevation Level 2. Your roadways are all predicted to be underwater in Google Streetview mapping. When you get to 2.5, the cars are getting flooded up to their brakes and wheel wells,” noted the GMB team.
“One thing to try to achieve is to get everything above 2.5 feet now,” said Jett. “If you are below that elevation, USGS is saying you are going to be ‘in the flood zone’”
The tide elevation for the coastal towns was 4.7 feet during Superstorm Sandy, and people in the region remember that flooding from nearly 10 years ago, he pointed out.
“Nowadays, a 4-foot event is [happening] like a full moon. They are going to happen more frequently,” Jett predicted.
To exacerbate the issue, 43 percent of South Bethany is impervious road or driveways and parking.
Stormwater runoff, he said, is “the product of the lots and the roadways,” noted Jett. “We would like to see a lower number; but it is the cards we have been dealt. For the future, only permeable pavers should be used for frontage and drive aprons, at homeowners’ expenses.”
By 2025, the average sea-level rise prediction is high — already at a predicted 1.3 feet with more intense rainfall events. There also continues to be loss of wetlands and habitat that are the natural buffer for the beach community.
“If I take some of the stone and turn it into grass, I can save a factor of 4 times of runoff just by putting grass on the yards,” he added of properties in the town.
South Bethany’s official goals on the issue include:
• Protect land and personal property, the South Bethany “way of life”;
• Protect access to the beach;
• Maintain livability;
• Control what they can control — Route 1, according to DelDOT, provides 90 percent of access to the beach, so engineers should attempt to keep it passable and not flooded;
• Create a viable municipality now and into the future.
Most of the homes in the town are built up on pilings and out of the floodplain, but not all of them are, noted the floodplain manager Jett. He suggested limits on lot coverage and reinforced turf with a roughly 50/50 combination of pervious and impervious materials, using grasses and gravel.
“FEMA flood plan rules are going up, not down, in terms of defining flood deficiency” for the town, said Jett. “Your flood insurance can go up dramatically if you are not in compliance as a town.”
GMB recommended that the Town go higher with its bulkhead ordinance.
“This is a conversation, and enforcing flood ordinances [is something] that South Bethany needs to take on.”
DNREC and Delaware Sea Grant will offer municipalities help on prediction models for flooding and tidal surge.
GMB is also recommending that South Bethany improve the water quality and grasses of its marshes in the Inland Bays.
“We have to allow the marsh to do its job,” said Jett.
GMB defined coastal resiliency as the capacity to recover from major storms like this month’s nor’easter. It’s the ability to recover from difficulties and to spring back into shape.