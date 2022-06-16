All of South Bethany’s beach walkways were re-opened in time for Memorial Day weekend — just in the nick of time for the summer season and the wave of visitors. The beach access was restored by DNREC following a nor’easter that took out significant portions of Atlantic coast beach in the area in May. The beaches are still awaiting replacement sand fences, and town officials asked that residents and visitors stay clear of the dunes.
The exception to the open access is the South Third Street walkway and ramp, which is still undergoing repair work. Mayor Tim Saxton told the Coastal Point that “DNREC is evaluating whether to meet the Town’s request and place a handrail at this walkway location.”
“Fall beach replenishment will also be under way to restore our beaches,” said Saxton, per the original commitments from federal and state officials during a tour of the South Bethany beaches he helped arrange after the storm substantially damaged the beaches and dune crossings.
Council discusses code enforcement, beach access
Newly elected Town Councilman Robert Biciocchi joined the council meeting for the first time and asked questions about ongoing South Bethany contracts.
During the public comment period, resident Edward Nazarian suggested the Town provide additional staff and resources for code enforcement. Nazarian said he believes the current code-enforcement team is overworked and that the council should consider providing more resources.
Saxton also reported that he had attended the Association of Coastal Towns (ACT) meeting on June 2. He reported that DNREC officials had confirmed that the beach replenishment budget for all ACT-member towns is fully funded, and work is expected to be completed between the fourth quarter, late in the fall, of 2022 and the second quarter, or spring, of 2023.
“Timing is highly dependent on signing contracts and scheduling with the contractors,” said Saxton. “There are multiple projects on the East Coast which DNREC is competing with for timing” of beach replenishment.
In a memo distributed to South Bethany residents and owners, the mayor and town council provided new guidance on beach access.
“The temporary sand walkways will look different but still provide sufficient [beach] access. We anticipate that Mother Nature will naturally replenish some areas of the beach; but sections may be noticeably narrower during high tide, or you may see sandbars during low tide.”
The guidance continued: “Beach Patrol will be on duty. Lifeguard chairs may be set-up in temporary or different locations, but rest assured, lifeguards will be on-duty. Any beachgoer who requires assistance to access the beach can contact Beach Patrol Capt. Ryan Dacey.”
The town council also adopted a “carry-in and carry-out policy” for food and drink. Trash cans will not be placed on the sandy beach “until we see better natural restoration.” The town officials noted that the policy is in keeping with the Delaware State Parks “trash-free” program.
Comcast continues work in South Bethany with its underground infrastructure deployment of fiber optic cabling in the Town’s rights-of-way. Comcast had previously estimated completion, contingent on weather, including the delays caused by the nor’easter, by the spring of 2022, so the installation is delayed. As of June 8, Comcast continued working on Peterson Drive, Canal Drive, Russell Road, Tamarack Drive and Elizabeth Way, to upgrade the cable infrastructure.