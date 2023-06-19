The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Weeks Marine this week provided an update for South Bethany officials, including the latest schedule for South Bethany’s beach nourishment project.
Mayor Tim Saxton said crews were set to lay the subline late last week (weather permitting) around S. 4th Street, for an estimated start date of June 17 to June 19. Sand will be pumped from north to south. At this time, the estimated end date for the project is July 9 to July 11.
The project will shut down for the Fourth of July holiday, from the evening of June 30 to the morning of July 5. Approximately 800 to 1,000 feet of the beach will remain closed off while shut down for the holiday, but it will not be an active construction zone.
Crossovers will be built and fencing installed after beach replenishment is complete. Dune grass will be planted in the fall.
Dates are subject to change due to weather conditions or equipment problems.