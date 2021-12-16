The South Bethany Town Council voted this week to join its neighboring beach communities to petition the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to reduce the speed on Route 1 by 5 miles per hour, voting to request a contiguous 35 mph travel pace on the 6 miles of Coastal Highway from North Bethany through Fenwick Island. The petition calls for a year-round speed-control reduction in order to potentially save lives and reduce the total braking distance for cars on the highway by some 27 feet.
It takes a quorum to run local government and this majority vote — with two dissenting opinions on the council favoring requesting the 35 mph speed limit during the summer season only — was wrested from a deadlocked vote last month, as all council members voted this week.
Mayor Tim Saxton noted that traffic studies by South Bethany law enforcement led his thinking.
“You might think I am a safety freak,” said Saxton. “The distance of stopping by lowering speeds 5 mph offers stopping 27 feet sooner. I have quoted that [reduction] a number of times. That is reality. The braking distance is longer the faster you go.”
“We all don’t want something to happen,” said Saxton. “If I can save a life, I don’t want to lose anybody over 5 mph. Between our crosswalks, with more braking distance, the better off you are. I am in favor of 35 mph. We have a major highway going through our community.”
The mayor clarified that votes for a speed limit petition at the beaches earlier did not pass because there was not a quorum. He had tried to get a vote through on either a permanent reduction petition or seasonal speed reduction but could not muster the four votes to pass. Three council members had voted for reduction of speed and three voted for a seasonal change, so it was agreed to consider a future vote.
Saxton said, “I told Bethany Beach that it failed. I had a brief discussion. They asked us if we would put it back on our docket and to clarify [our vote] if they clarified the petition language.” Bethany Beach, as well as the private communities of Sea Colony and Middlesex, are all in agreement to reduce the speed permanently and will petition DelDOT for the change.