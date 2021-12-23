South Bethany Town Council voted to join its neighboring beach communities to petition the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to reduce the speed on Route 1 by 5 miles per hour, voting for safety and reducing from 35 to 30 miles per hour travel pace on the three miles of Coastal Highway from Bethany through South Bethany. The petition calls for a year-round speed control reduction in order to potentially save lives and reduce the total braking distance for cars on the highway significantly.
With two dissenting opinions on the Council favoring a 30-mph speed limit in-season only, the new vote was wrested from a deadlocked vote last month as a majority of council members voted last week.
Mayor Tim Saxton noted that traffic studies by South Bethany law enforcement led his thinking.
“You might think I am a safety freak,” said Saxton. “The distance of stopping by lowering speeds 5 mph offers stopping 27 feet sooner. I have quoted that (reduction) a number of times. That is reality. The braking distance is longer the faster you go.”
Bethany Beach clarifies speed reduction
Rosemary Hardiman, Mayor of Bethany Beach, sent the following statement to Coastal Point:
“The plan under consideration to request the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to reduce the speed limit on Delaware Route 1 from the northern boundary of Bethany Beach to the southern boundary of South Bethany from 35 to 30 mph was developed to help protect the lives of pedestrians and bicyclists trying to cross that busy highway. The plan contemplates a joint request to DelDOT by Bethany Beach, Sea Colony, Middlesex and South Bethany, which all share the same public safety concern.
“As our beaches have become increasingly popular tourist destinations, our communities have experienced significant increases in vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist traffic. As a result, pedestrian and bicycle safety, especially along Route 1 is a matter of urgent concern,” she continued.
“We all don’t want something to happen,” said Saxton. “If I can save a life, I don’t want to lose anybody over 5 mph (differentials). “Between our crosswalks, with more braking distance, the better off you are. I am in favor of 35 mph. We have a major highway going through our community.”
The mayor clarified that votes for a speed limit petition at the beaches earlier did not pass. He had tried to get a vote through on either a permanent reduction petition or seasonal speed reduction but could not muster the four votes to pass. Three people voted for reduction of speed and three voted for a seasonal change and it was agreed to consider a future vote.
Saxton said, “I told Bethany Beach that it failed. I had a brief discussion. They asked us if we would put it back on our docket and to clarify (our vote) if they clarified the petition language.” Bethany Beach, Sea Colony and Middlesex are all in agreement to reduce the speed permanently and will petition DelDOT for the change.