The South Bethany Police Department honored its officers and members at a special ceremony at the town council meeting on Feb. 10, which took place at the Bethany Beach Fire Company fire hall while renovations are being made at the town hall. The work, which includes bay windows facing the front of the building, is nearing completion.
South Bethany Police Chief Jason Lovins provided awards to several members of the police department staff. He was later surprised by Mayor Tim Saxton and the town council with his own award for distinguished service.
“You are one of my best hires I have ever made in my 50-year career,” said Saxton of his business and municipal careers, in bestowing the distinguished service award on Lovins and a uniform pin on the chief. “It takes culture change, leadership and high expectations by the chief to create the police force we have in our town. Chief Lovins has increased morale and continues to advocate for his staff. We appreciate everything you do for the town.”
Lovins honored a number of officers with special service awards, including Sgt. Patrick Wiley, Cpl. Sean Bonisaro, Bethany Beach EMS Assistant Chief Phil Bracken, Patrol Officer Jahn Farrell and Coleen Meyer, South Bethany Police Department administrative assistant, who supports the entire department.
Wiley was commended for his years of service. He is the public information officer for the South Bethany Police Department. He also issued the most tickets for traffic violations and arrested more people than his peers for DUI offenses.
“Our officers strive to do their best every day,” said Lovins. “Sgt. Wiley has 20 years of service to our country in the Air Force, with 12 years of service to our local town starting in 2010.”
Bonisaro has been with South Bethany for three years. He serves in the Air Force National Guard. Lovins awarded him a meritorious service award. He cited the development of a field training program.
“His field training is for police academy graduates to track their training and to get the police recruit ready to be on his own,” said the chief. “He also developed an evidence-control system which is vital in preserving evidence for our department.”
He started with Wilmington police. Today, the corporal also supports technology, including calibrating radar. He also has received three citizen commendations and thank-you notes from residents, and provided medical assistance in one case.
Bracken and Farrell were awarded Lifesaving awards. Bracken started with the EMS 16 years ago and serves South Bethany.
“The call for service was a water rescue,” said Lovins. “The resident suffered a severe laceration on his leg. Jahn Farrell had a tourniquet with him and, together with EMS, they stopped the severe bleeding and likely saved a life.”
“I saw him apply the tourniquet,” said Lovins of the incident response on Aug. 31, 2022.
Lovins credited Farrell’s learning of critical lifesaving and emergency medical response training from a State of Delaware course co-sponsored by the Ocean View and South Bethany police departments for the ability to quickly and correctly apply the tourniquet. The two towns share a memorandum-of-understanding, and officers are duly sworn for service in both locations — and the chiefs of police collaborate on training for their sworn officers.
“I was on duty at the desk when the call came in, and Bethany EMS, under Chief Bracken, was dispatched to West Third Street,” recalled Lovins. “I knew it was a water rescue. I know how dangerous they can be for both the rescuer and the victim,” he said, referencing his own U.S. Navy water rescue training. (Lovins served around the world, performing water rescues from Navy choppers.)
“It was a medical call, but Jahn keeps his own police and fire alert system with him,” noted Lovins. “Jahn also kept a tourniquet with him in his equipment.” (More information on the rescue and Farrell’s recognition can be found online at https://www.coastalpoint.com/news/communities/southbethany/sbpd-s-farrell-earns-lifesaving-award-for-quick-action/article_504a76d2-a8bb-11ed-90c5-5b6b2267f881.html.)
According to South Bethany police: “The memorandum of understanding between the Towns of South Bethany and Ocean View has allowed police officers from each Town to be sworn into each other respective jurisdictions. This has continued without any unforeseen complications or expenses. This MOU has continued to offer both departments with up-to-date training opportunities and has fostered a positive professional working relationship between both Towns and Police Departments.”
“South Bethany utilized funding from a state grant to provide officers from both departments with a four-day training course for patrol officers. Ocean View provided South Bethany officers with recertifications in first aid, CPR and AED use.”
Meyer, the administrative assistant, earned the “Chief’s Award” for her service to the police department. Lovins said that Meyer “identifies police department requirements, and keeps us ready for service, always looking for ways to improve. She goes beyond her job description every day. She’s our big sister and sometimes our disciplinarian at the police station,” he said.
Bason briefs town council on wind-farm progress
Also on Feb. 16, Chris Bason provided a presentation on behalf of Ørsted to the council:
“It’s good to connect with you,” he said. “I live here in Ocean View, and my family goes back many years in Delaware. When I was with the Center for the Inland Bays,” where Bason worked as executive director for 20 years, “we got a lot done in South Bethany, in terms of water quality.”
“I think a great deal about climate change and about energy,” said Bason. “All the things we are doing in climate requires we work and think differently about energy. I am the stakeholder lead.”
“Ørsted is the world leader in offshore wind,” said Bason. “We built America’s first offshore wind farm, and we have five under development now, with one under construction off Long Island.”
The company is working with the building trades union, and all of the wind farms will be constructed with union labor. Ørsted is also building port infrastructure to handle the new wind turbines. The foundations for the wind turbines are now being built in New Jersey.
“It is 966 megawatts of electricity coming from off our cost. Compared to the NRG power station at Indian River, which produces just 400 megawatts, it is a great deal of power,” said Bason. “It will power thousands of homes.”
The Skipjack 1 wind-farm area was approved by the Maryland legislature. In 2021, Ørsted had a second winning bid for the expanded Skipjack 2.
“It is 16-17 miles from here where we are in South Bethany,” said Bason. “It is intended to minimize user conflicts, away from shipping channels and where birds migrate. The Skipjack project does not use the entire lease, but we anticipate it will be 50 to 70 turbines. We did change the types of turbines we are proposing, in response to the rapidly developing technology in these turbines. These turbines are taller, but they also produce more power and require less turbines.”
“We wish those wind farms were further out. We will be more affected by Skipjack here in South Bethany,” said Saxton.
Bason noted that renewable energy will decrease energy bills for Delaware residents because it will provide more capacity on the grid.
“It will reduce the market rate a small amount and decrease prices,” he said.