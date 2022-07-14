The South Bethany Town Council recently honored Sue Callaway for 12 years of service to the Town and for her innovations during her time on the council, such as the “Adopt a Canal” program, park historic markers, the Little Free Lending Libraries, bike and walkway signage, and a focus on outdoor fitness. She was also commended for initiatives including the Ocean Drive Art program and Art in the Hall Photography Exhibit.
Callaway rose through the ranks of local town government, starting on the Canal Water Quality Committee and finally retiring from South Bethany government as mayor pro-tem.
She was honored as a “faithful steward” and “tireless civil servant” to South Bethany by unanimous consent of the town council at a ceremony at town hall on Friday, July 8, attended by her husband, Robbie, with their teenage grandchildren cheering her on.
“It has been a true honor to serve the people of South Bethany these past 12 years. I especially want to thank the members of the Community Enhancement Committee (CEC) who have faithfully volunteered their time and interest, as well as all the other volunteers who have adopted canal ends and participated in many CEC and town initiatives. It has truly made a difference in the town. I love this town and the people in it,” said Callaway.
After some photos, council business continued on July 8 with a debriefing on Fourth of July holiday activity and public safety issues. The council also focused on the removal of the algal bloom from the canals and the choppy response time to the problem by DNREC.
Tim Shaw, who is now liaison to the Canal Water Quality committee, indicated the Town is looking at having its own harvesting equipment or other devices to tackle canal algae.
“The first CWQ meeting is coming up for the committee to discuss” the issues, said Shaw.
Meanwhile, the council tabled action on spending its contingency money on the expensive capital equipment until further research and discussion is completed.
“There is some deterioration of the plastic support structures within the canals, and we will table the requests for funds,” said Shaw.
The DNREC harvester broke down two months ago and a part was ordered to restore the state equipment.
“DNREC finally returned here on Wednesday, July 6, and they are still here,” as of July 8, said Mayor Tim Saxton. “Most of the algae has already fallen to the bottom of the canals, but my hope is that they might get some of the invasive grasses out of the way of the canals,” with the harvester and mowing equipment.
“I have a meeting with DNREC to discuss the response times and the broken harvester,” said the mayor. “I plan to get with them before the end of July.”
That meeting is with Terry Deputy, director of the watershed stewardship division, and is still to be scheduled. Jesse Hayden, DNREC environmental program administrator, was also expected to join the meeting with South Bethany public officials.
The other question the mayor said he hopes to ask is: “If we get our own harvester, could they support us with training, or will DNREC still be available to offer services?”
The town council also addressed public-nuisance issues during the Fourth of July, including Uber drivers bringing beach partiers — presumably from Ocean City, Md., where the July 4 fireworks shows had to be canceled due to a contractor employee shortage — to South Bethany, from which Bethany Beach’s fireworks display can be seen.
Residents complained of public intoxication of the revelers.
“We had alcohol on the beach,” said the mayor, “and they get out and urinate on the yards.”
Edie Dondero, town council member and community outreach coordinator, said, “These are college kids, and they are on the beach and obnoxious.” Dondero estimated as many as 60 people had congregated from outside the town. “Our patrol guards ended-up kicking them off the beach.”
“We want this to be a family town and a quiet town,” said Saxton. “It was the Fourth of July and should wind back down now.”
Council Member Derek Abbott also expressed concerns about younger children being permitted to run up the dunes and also do flips back down.
“Until we get the fencing replaced, we need to keep them off the dunes,” said Abbott.
He asked Town Manager Maureen Hartman and the beach patrol to increase the awareness of dunes activity.
DNREC has asked South Bethany not to post dunes signage while the repair work and beach replenishment is under way, noted Hartman.
“They are restoring and restructuring the dunes,” she said.
The council agreed that the South Bethany Public Works team should put out more sand fencing.
Bob Biciocchi, newly elected to council, said, “Guards are supposed to be focused on the ocean, but maybe we could have them scan the dunes and offer a whistle” to stop the horseplay. “That would keep the kids off the dune. They are also doing their front flips off the pathways.”
Saxton said the beach patrol and guards who walk the beach should remind people not to climb or flip on the higher elevations caused by erosion from the May nor’easter.
“It’s going to be a tough summer,” said Saxton. “We need to wait until fall to address the walkways repair and gain back the handicapped access.”
Lovins reports on Fourth of July incidents
South Bethany Chief of Police Jason Lovins reported on a number of Fourth of July public-safety incidents:
• Disorderly conduct and noise-ordinance violations in private homes;
• Fireworks violations;
• Safety issues on Route 1, with pedestrians crossing and vehicle traffic;
• An auto collision on Double Bridges Road, which led to a 90-minute time to clear traffic.
“It was a busy night,” said Lovins.