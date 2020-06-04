As Delaware’s State of Emergency continues to evolve, the South Bethany Town Council discussed some summer plans at their May 27 re-organizational meeting, along with some housekeeping duties.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Carney announced that more restrictions will be lifted, now permitting short-term rentals and larger public gatherings (with special permission).
“I think they’re both really good news for our owners, for those who rent their homes, because those who rent are no longer required to have a 14-day quarantine,” Saxton said of the mandatory quarantine for those coming into Delaware from outside the state.
The Town’s exercise class vendors could now gather more than 10 people for fitness classes, but they’ll all need safety plans.
But the COVID-19 pandemic will still cause the Town to cancel or delay some public events, such as the beach bonfires and movies.
“At this point I don’t have the comfort zone for doing that maybe until the end of August, but I think we can leave that open,” said Council Member Carol Stevenson. “My committee did not want to manage a July 5 picnic at town hall and the street area at this time. … People being close to each other, people eating food… We’re coming up with a new plan.”
But the South Bethany Property Owners Association is still planning the July 4 boat parade.
Council Member Sue Callaway must also decide if it’s possible to safely host the Art in the Hall photography exhibit.
“Our goal is to create a community gathering, and it feels like the odds are against the ‘community gathering’ aspect of it,” she said.
Callaway also suggested the council consider purchasing an outdoor handwashing station for town hall.
Getting organized
Four council members were also sworn in to their new two-year terms during the meeting: Mayor Tim Saxton and Council Members Derek Abbott, Randall “Randy” Bartholomew and Callaway.
The council also unanimously approved appointments of Mayor Pro-Tem Sue Callaway, Secretary Carol Stevenson and Treasurer Randall Bartholomew.
Procedural guidelines and committee guidelines were not changed.
Chairpersons were approved for the Budget & Finance Committee (Randy Bartholomew); Charter & Code Committee (property owner Tim Shaw and council liaison Derek Abbott); Communications & Public Relations Committee (Carol Stevenson); Community Enhancement Committee (Sue Callaway); and Planning Commission (council liaison Dick Oliver).
In need of more members is the Canal Water Quality Committee, so interested people can contact Town Hall or chairperson Frank Weisgerber.
Meetings will continue to beheld via telephone conference call, since social-distancing requirements would barely fit the town council and necessary staff in one room.
Regular council meetings will be held on the second Friday of each month at 3 p.m., with workshops on the fourth Thursdays at 3 p.m. Town Hall will send out a public survey on the public’s preferred meeting time and may consider adjusting Friday meeting times back to 6 p.m.
Mediacom survey
The Town’s cable TV franchise agreement with Mediacom is up for renewal in July of 2020. No other providers are available to offer residential cable TV services within South Bethany. But before the Town negotiates the new contract, they are seeking public input.
South Bethany property owners can complete an online survey about Mediacom service (one survey per household). Although the contract is only for TV, responses pertaining to internet services will also be provided to Mediacom for informational purposes.
The link was emailed out and is online at https://southbethany.delaware.gov.
The deadline to respond is Monday, June 1, at noon.
Boteler bids farewell
Outgoing council member Don Boteler had shared his farewells previously in May, choosing not to run for re-election this spring.
“I thank the voters of South Bethany for giving me this opportunity,” he said at one of his final meetings in May.
“I just initially decided I was going to do two terms because I believe in turnover on small political bodies — and even large political bodies!” he told the Coastal Point.
Council treasurer Boteler was first elected unopposed in 2016 and won his seat again in 2018. He served on the Budget & Finance Committee for one year before that, and he’ll keep his again this year.
“I pretty much stayed in my lane, which is the financial lane,” said Boteler, adding that he is most proud of the long-term financial planning the Town has begun in the past few years.
“We had lots of items on our list of things to do that were big capital items that had been noted by residents in surveys,” such as canal water quality and easier beach access ways. “Obviously, everything has a financial dimension and that … we wanted to put all these in a 10-year plan … ‘What would it look like and how well-prepared were we as a town with our financial resources to actually do these things?’ That was an eye-opener.”
It’s a “rolling” plan, so the council will annually reevaluate their priorities for the next 10 years. It especially helps the council to focus on the next three years, while having realistic conversations about their priorities and sacrifices.
Boteler complimented the professionalism and skill of his colleagues on the council, as well as each of the Town Hall staff by name.
“There’s some incredibly talented folks that live in South Bethany, once you see them get involved in committee work and as elected officials. It’s a nice thing to see people donate some of their time to think of the town’s needs.”
Although the Town has faced several major challenges in the past few years, Boteler said he feels they achieved much with teamwork and good leadership.
“You’ve got to hang together on some of those tough challenges and support each other. You build some esprit de corps. … We’ve had our turn in the fishbowl,” he mused.
Now retired, he’ll continue serving on other boards in his life, he said.