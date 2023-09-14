The South Bethany Town Council is reviewing FEMA floodplain rules and hoping to harmonize town building codes and permits with the over-arching federal mandates. The town manager and staff members are working toward that end, while Mayor Tim Saxton also has met with DNREC officials recently about the discrepancy in floodplain regulations and lack of clarity in the FEMA rules.
Joseph Hinks, who is a constable and code enforcement officer with the Town of South Bethany, is helping with alignment and the code and permit review process.
“We need to bring the town code into harmony with the floodplain ordinance. It’s really a housekeeping item that was missed earlier,” said Hinks.
Council Member Edie Dondero asked for more clarity on the town’s language relative to demolition work and other home repairs as the town updates its building permits.
“The intent here is to tie back to the floodplain ordinance and keying-in to the word ‘development,’” said Hinks. “Any man-made change — if it didn’t exist before and now it does exist — is in this broad and sweeping definition FEMA has crafted. I need to stick to the precise language and tie it back to our floodplain ordnances.”
In Town Manager Maureen Hartman’s report for code enforcement activity last month, there were six constable calls for property violations, four calls for construction debris left on a work site and four unlicensed contractors found working on jobs. Code enforcement completed 20 property inspections in August.
“All of this requires FEMA compliance,” said Council Member Robert Biciocchi. “There is no exception, even if we are replacing a board.”
“There is no exception,” confirmed Hinks.
“When we change the ordinance, we should also offer to change the fee structure to make it fair,” said Saxton. “On the second reading,” the mayor said, the permit fees should be reviewed.
“I am struggling with some of this, even though we can handle most of the requirements with our town fee structure,” said Saxton. “I am a little concerned when we are talking about repairs. There are some things that are minor repairs that I might strike. Of course, when you start tearing things apart, you often find that there is a more major construction item.”
“But, you don’t need a permit for painting, or for repairing the carpet, or replacing it. I am not clear why we can’t write this for simple things that we don’t need to deal with a permit requirement.”
Hinks said the way to handle that, which is appropriate for FEMA, is that the exclusion needs to take place within the floodplain ordinance.
“The floodplain ordinance is the most restrictive; so, if we want to change things, we have to go down that road with DNREC and FEMA. It doesn’t matter to either agency if we give those items away or if we charge for them,” said Hinks. “This is about record-keeping and everything you might do to a house.”
“From FEMA’s standpoint, when you are in a floodplain, they do not want you to make so many repairs and improvements to your home that you have a non-compliant home,” added Hinks. “If it were to get flooded, they then have to pay for your repairs through the NFIP Flood Insurance. Every community must become that tracking device for FEMA.”
“As long as things are tracked by way of permit, the way you charge or upgrade a space doesn’t matter to them,” Hinks noted.
“FEMA wants to know why you are not tracking or not enforcing your own floodplain ordinances,” said the code enforcement constable. “Thus, the only mechanism to get around things is to write directly into the floodplain ordinance that the following items are excluded — so that there is no possible way a person can improve their structure and do so without a permit.”
The permitting is a requirement for FEMA.
Council Member Tim Shaw said, “If I put a new screen door on my home, I have not materially changed my structure or my home. It’s an in-kind replacement. I struggle with how that is something that FEMA would care about.”
Hinks said, “I cannot put the logic to it. I can only tell you the rule.”
Shaw recalled from an earlier conversation with FEMA, “We care about every penny.”
So, the two methods are to take a more difficult route and place certain items in the floodplain rules, or the Town of South Bethany can create these smaller permits and fees as a town, concluded the council members.
“It is more difficult to unseal your floodplain ordinance, and get two agencies to sign off, than to create some new permit requirements and document even these smaller items,” said Hinks.
“It is easier to deal with it in the fee schedule,” said the mayor. “You could say carpeting is no fee, but we are still tracking it. We are listening to the floodplain ordinance but also trying to provide the permit.”
“I think it’s worth the conversation with FEMA to ask the agency if they even care about such minor items,” questioned Dondero. “It’s still a problem for the homeowner to have to come in and gain a permit on some of these improvements,” said Dondero. “Is there some wiggle room?
“It seems worth a conversation,” she said. “We have not spoken with FEMA in a long time about these issues on behalf of our property and homeowners.”
Randy Bartholomew, council treasurer, said, “We are looking for language as to what qualifies as a repair. These are low-cost permits.”
The town manager, Hartman, suggested that some of the definitions of the town ordinances around “minor repair” could change to reflect a more realistic and precise definition of repair work that would not contradict FEMA floodplain rules.
“FEMA did tell us they want to know about every penny,” repeated Shaw.
Saxton agreed with Dondero and others to try to initiate a conversation with FEMA.
“If the answer is ‘no,’ could we agree to update the permits to make these changes effective?” he asked.
“We have consensus that we will try to reach out to FEMA,” said the mayor. “If we get a ‘no’ answer, we will continue down this road to update our building permits and fee structures.”
South Bethany Police Chief Jason Lovins also reported this week that 103 tickets and citations were issued by the SBPD in the month of August. There were also 34 calls for service last month, with three involving noise complaints and one involving a disorderly-conduct complaint.