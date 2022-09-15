Ashley Stern, CPA, with auditor PKS & Company CPAs, provided the South Bethany Town Council last week with an audit presentation on the budget and said the town is the best one among the firm’s clients, in terms of preparation and maintaining healthy balances.
Council Treasurer Randy Bartholomew noted, “We are pleased with the work that Ashley and her team did on this audit report. I will make a motion to approve.”
The only wrinkle in the nearly perfect audit was in the one-time ARPA money received by the Town, which only counts as income when it is spent.
The Town also benefited from a $117,000 tax rebate from Sussex County, as a restoration of transfer taxes, and that funding counted as income for the year.
“An audit is never fun!” said Stern. “But with everything we requested from South Bethany, Maureen was prepared and offered a smile on each of our requests,” she added of Town Manager Maureen Hartman.
“We have issued an unmodified opinion on the audit, which is the highest level of support that an auditor can give — so kudos to the Town on the quality of the financial reporting,” said the CPA.
“We did not find any compliance issues,” she said. “There are two issues on internal controls. For the preparation of audit materials, we found a small deficiency. All of the local towns have this issue, and you would need a team of 25 people in your finance department to do monthly government audits” to report it.
South Bethany reported total assets of $2 million. That was an increase in its health and financial position, which went up $1.1 million this year.
“For the overall income statement, we also saw a small increase in total revenue, which included the ARPA funding from the federal government. Also, the building permits are up, with all of the new construction, which nobody could have predicted,” Stern noted.
“Expenses went down from $2.4 million to $2.2 million in the same period. So, the expenses are down over this period.”
“Some of the expense focus is on public works, and on police and public safety. You receive a positive report on how you invest back in the community,” Stern added of the reports from the auditor.
Actual income amounts are favorable by about $132,000, which is the building permits revenue and some American Rescue Plan dollars.
“The general fund increased by $132,000 this year, and we had a loss last year in fiscal 2021 of $42,000,” noted the CPA firm.
“The fund balance of $1.2 million is a healthy balance. You should have 60 to 90 days of funding for your town — so for the 60 days, it would be $400,000, and at the 90-days mark would be over $600,000 and therefore there is funding for the continuation of town services. You are at a good place with that,” added Stern.
Mayor Tim Saxton noted that the positive cash balance was in addition to an already existing reserve fund.
“We have an operating reserve of four months in addition, which is not part of the unassigned money. So, there is a larger reserve for Town of South Bethany than what is shown in the operating budget,” said Saxton.
The Town has fully funded its required contributions for the Town pension funds for employees. The Town has a pension asset fund, and the investments are valued more than what the future liability will be. It was at $722,000 last year.
“The 2022 pension fund balance is not as good, due to a decline in the stock market. However, you cannot affect what is happening in the market, so the best practice is just to continue making your required contributions,” said the CPA firm.
Bartholomew then thanked the South Bethany Budget & Finance Committee which has looked at the current Edmunds financial reporting software for an upgrade.
“We have known about this software issue for a while. We keep putting Band-aids on this,” he said of the obsolescence, “and we will come back to town council with a plan and a budget for implementing a new fix. The software is dated and not able to handle the accounting updates.”
“The Town is one of the best we work with, in terms of the staff and working with Randy,” noted Stern.
The audit report was approved unanimously by the town council.
South Bethany also adopted a new provision and amendment, which states, “South Bethany will adopt environmentally sustainable practices in all town actions.” The statement was added to the new comprehensive five-year strategic plan update.