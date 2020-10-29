This map from the Compass company shows South Bethany’s current flood mapping (from 2005) versus the proposed Letter of Map Revision, effective in December of 2020. The four colored areas show the proposed flood hazard zone (text in red). The black lines delineate the current flood zone boundaries (text in black). This applies to the ‘riverine’ side of town that is mostly impacted by bayside flooding. The oceanfront slice of town (not pictured) will be addressed in a second LOMR, to be released in the next few months.