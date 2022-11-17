Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long recognized South Bethany for its work on bicycle safety, improving walkways and pedestrian crosswalk safety, and the Town’s environmental efforts on its canals and waterways as part of her Lieutenant Governor’s Challenge. Community resident Joe Conway, chairman of the South Bethany Planning Commission, read a letter of commendation from Hall-Long to the South Bethany Town Council at its meeting on Nov. 15.
“The Lt. Governor’s Challenge is designed to recognize those who have gone the extra mile to make Delaware a stronger and healthier state,” said Hall-Long. “Our hope is that our winners will inspire others to take the significant steps necessary to encourage healthy lifestyles in their lives and in their communities.”
Conway indicated that South Bethany was a finalist last year and was encouraged to resubmit for the Healthy Communities award category.
“The Lt. Governor’s Challenge demonstrates your strides,” noted the Hall-Long letter. “The residents of South Bethany should be commended as a leader for keeping your waterways clean. It is with the utmost gratitude for all of your efforts to make Delaware stronger and healthier, and for setting an amazing example” that Town of South Bethany was commended.
“The residents and visitors of South Bethany can take pride in your emphasis on making the waterways safer for recreation,” wrote Hall-Long. “And that your leadership places value on prioritizing the citizens and their safety” with the walkways and bike safety programs.
Bicycle safety, walking trails and walkway safety, including crosswalk improvements, and the canal waterways clean-up work were specifically cited in the letter read by Conway. South Bethany was encouraged to submit again for designation as a top “healthy community,” as these three areas of civic enhancement remain top of the Town’s agenda.
Town hall renovations continue
Town Manager Maureen Hartman said that South Bethany Town Hall renovations continue. There have been some accommodations required for access to the building, and the regular Town Council meeting can only be conducted in-person in December, without virtual equipment.
Hartman said she meets with Joe Hinks, who is overseeing the upgrade project. The rear addition of town hall is being framed, and the front steps and the sidewalk have been removed so access to the building is now available via the handicapped ramp until completion.
Some of the town hall interior items were removed, and staff are getting prepared for upcoming renovations inside. Hartman is also researching and working on a potential security system (such as Ring) for the new doors.
The town manager issued a reminder that anyone visiting South Bethany Town Hall should be cognizant of the areas taped and cordoned off for construction.
Canal Water Quality Committee report
Tim Shaw provided a summary of the Delaware Department of Transportation meeting he attended on the newly launched resiliency study focused on keeping Route 1 accessible during events requiring evacuation from this coastal region of Sussex County.
Initial work planned will be around extensive modeling of the Route 1 corridor. He also shared the continued concerns from town council on how the Town can be better prepared for the spring 2023 algae bloom season.
The direction from South Bethany Town Council remains to keep the algal bloom issue as the top priority for the CWQC.
Chris Vanuga, chairman of the Canal Water Quality Committee, provided an updated recap on the efforts of the working group focusing on the algae remediation efforts. While the five options remained the most viable, the recommendation remained to purchase harvester equipment and either hire two seasonal staff or contract with a company to provide seasonal staff support.
Final quotes for a harvester were received from both Aqua Marine and Alpha Boats, for their two respective harvester equipment models and trailers. It was also discussed once again that for any of the options that don’t include DNREC recovery work, a formal agreement will need to be put in place with Delaware Seashore State Park (DSSP) to continue using the Fresh Pond Trailhead location for the temporary dumping and dewatering of any harvested algae (spoils) before it is hauled away from South Bethany.