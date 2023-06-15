The South Bethany Town Council meeting on Friday, June 9, focused on what it means to be “green.” The town council debated recent purchasing activities, including more than $88,000 spent for two gasoline-powered police vehicles and the $487,300 town hall refurbishment with traditional non-recycled materials for open space. South Bethany’s government has also installed the latest high-powered electronics for remote and transparent meetings.
The Town’s purchase of the police vehicles was viewed as a matter of public safety. However, the State of Delaware is now implementing an electric-vehicle mandate, calling for 35 percent of all cars and trucks delivered to dealers be EVs by 2035.
“We looked at EVs for our police cars,” said Mayor Tim Saxton. “We also looked at green construction options for this building. Did we get them? No. I don’t want to go backwards now. We cannot make these blanket statements” (about green purchasing), he said, “and the town council approved all of our purchasing plans.”
“The chief looked at electric vehicles for South Bethany police and made a different decision,” said Saxton. “It’s not fair to the staff to look back.”
Council Member Tim Shaw raised a request to the council “to be more green in our purchasing efforts.” South Bethany continues to battle impacts of sea-level rise, has algal bloom and resulting hypoxia in its canals from warming waters, and just received its federally funded beach replenishment following damaging storms and a recent nor’easter.
“I took this request to the town solicitor, and the guidance came back that the purchase decisions should be on a case-by-case basis,” said Shaw. “The purchasing guidelines now leave the decision to our staff-people doing the purchasing. We should be asking our vendors to give us a green option. Right now, the guidance calls for the best quality and lowest price option, and we need to move forward on the green effort, even if it costs a little more.”
Randy Bartholomew, who leads the Town’s Finance Committee, asked Shaw and other council members, “Do you suggest a mandate or a green option? How will it go forward?”
Shaw noted, “It should be top of mind as a first option as we look at our alternatives.”
Saxton intervened, noting that the green idea doesn’t need to be written in the purchasing policy guidelines, because there is already a State of Delaware policy. The Town engaged $399,000 of federal (Homeland Security, ARPA) funding and Sussex County grants for the town hall rehabilitation work.
Council Member Edie Dondero said in April that she was opposed to the purchase of the two new police vehicles for more than $88,000.
“Of course, we need the police to be well-equipped. It is an example of where we are not following the comprehensive plan. We are not following environmentally sustainable practices. These new police vehicles only have a 15 mph fuel-economy rating. I am opposed to the police car purchase,” she had said.
Delaware has had an environmentally-preferred purchasing policy for many years. Environmentally-preferred purchasing standards are the state law. Dondero again this week reminded the council that green purchasing is in the Town’s comprehensive plan.
“We are all in agreement that we should look at green alternatives,” said Saxton. “We have to do the right thing for the town, whether we go green or we are gas-powered. I don’t want our people to be attacked for these decisions. Let’s amend our budget agreement.”
“But please be sure to take into account all of the council members’ thoughts” on the environmental purchasing statement, added the mayor.
Shaw concluded, “We just need a simple statement that we care about the environment.”
Algae harvest complete
The algae harvesting project on the South Bethany canals is now complete. After utilizing a hydro-rake for the first pass, the contractor returned for the second pass with a harvester and was able to clean all the canals, according to a Community Relations Committee report.
The council offered its appreciation to the Canal Water Quality Committee and Town staff for planning and managing the effort with Solitude Lake Management.
Beach replenishment was also under way in South Bethany this week. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Weeks Marine started mobilizing equipment last week in preparation for beach nourishment. Crews mobilized and the nourishment was under way between S. 5th and S. 6th Streets as of Friday. Residents and guests were asked to stay clear of the beach nourishment work, with a closure expected around the active project work area.
Several residents expressed concerns about loud construction work — especially pile driving — during the summer season. The periods of prohibited construction per the Code of the Town of South Bethany state that no construction work will be conducted daily between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. by any contractor, or between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. by any property owner.
“With the exception of repairs and maintenance, no construction work shall be performed on any Saturday or national holiday between May 15th and September 15th. (National holidays include Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, and Labor Day.) No construction work may occur on any Sunday throughout the year,” notes the code.
This month’s Coffee with Council event will be hosted by Councilman Bob Biciocchi on June 16 at 10 a.m. in the newly remodeled town hall. He will share the latest news from the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee, of which he now serves as chair.
Council election canceled
The annual town council election for 2023 was canceled with two current council members the only candidates to file for new two-year terms. The election, which would have been scheduled for May, was canceled with a public notice:
“There are three seats open for Council Members for two-year terms. The three seats for Council members were filled by two unopposed candidates. All were qualified by the Board of Elections. The following are declared elected by the South Bethany Board of Elections: Council Members Edie Dondero and William ‘Tim’ Shaw were re-elected. The Town of South Bethany swore in the two candidates at the meeting.”
Retiring Council Member Dick Oliver was thanked for his many years of service.
“He began his service to South Bethany as a member of the town planning commission for nine years,” noted the mayor about Oliver.
The council will appoint a candidate to fill Oliver’s vacated seat.