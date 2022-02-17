South Bethany Police Chief Jason Lovins is a man of very measured words. Perhaps it is the Navy training that instills in him a little more reserve. But, when Lovins does speak, as he did when he was asked to weigh-in on South Bethany speed enforcement at last week’s town council meeting, people in town and on the council tend to pay close attention.
The debate is over reducing speed limits on Town-controlled surface-streets in South Bethany to 15 miles per hour. That does not include Delaware state highways, including U.S. Route 1. The council decision this week was to refer the speed reduction to the Charter & Code Committee of South Bethany, which was set to meet on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at town hall. The council also will ask for input from the town solicitor and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings as to whether the Town has jurisdiction to reduce speed by 5 mph on local thoroughfares.
Sue Callaway, mayor pro-tem, persisted in asking for the police chief’s input this week.
“Chief Lovins, what is your recommendation on going from 20 mph to 15 mph?”
“It’s a hard call that the town council has to make. It’s a hard decision because the majority of our traffic here is under 20 mph, and we have speed control bumps,” he said. “Our department monitors residential street traffic, and we don’t see people going over 20 mph,” he noted. “If so, we are not able to catch them” in the act, he said.
“There have been no speed-related or injury collisions since 2016,” said Lovins. “The last documented case was over six years ago, so that our stats don’t prove out the need for a speed reduction.”
“It’s not the speed; it’s the reckless behavior or, more likely, the lack of attention on the road” about which South Bethany police are most concerned, noted the chief. “We will need the Attorney General to agree that they will prosecute these cases. Our current [traffic] code is found in two different places. I want to safeguard our department from exposure” on this issue, he said.
Lovins explained that if South Bethany does not have a traffic study or statistical data that collisions are happening related to the current 20 mph speed limit, it’s difficult to gain the court’s attention. The chief maintained his concern about nuisance cases and enforcement after 5 mph over a proposed 15 mph limit. He explained that courts don’t look favorably on officers bringing these cases.
“An officer uses discretion and leniency on speeding tickets,” Lovins said. “We might not feel as comfortable bringing a warrant for 5 miles over the limit here; 10 miles per hour over the speed limit is easier for a judge to stomach so we [in South Bethany] are not seen as issuing nuisance tickets.”
Asked if he felt speed cameras would be helpful on some roads, he said they don’t really do the job and are cost-prohibitive. The Town of South Bethany did have solar-powered data boxes in place “but they could not hold up to our [beach] elements and became water-logged.”
Edie Dondero, council liaison for the communications and public relations committee, tried to reframe the discussion.
“The goal is about public safety,” she said. “We want to prevent somebody from being hit” by a car. “We are not trying to be punitive here or add more revenue to the Town. I am really tired of people who think they can blow the street signs and ignore speed every single day. I have to jump out of the way for my dog to be safe,” she protested.
Mayor Tim Saxton intervened to close the debate.
“I am ambivalent about this speed reduction. I can say they are getting faster and faster on South Anchorage,” he observed of people driving above the speed limit. “Our police cannot be on every street, so in some ways it would become an honor system.”
“At the risk of losing the next election, I believe in temporary speed bumps” and other physical means for speed reduction, said Saxton. “Yes, it is about safety.”
Also at the most recent South Bethany Town Council meeting:
- Chris Vanuga was elevated to chair the Water Quality Committee by unanimous vote. Council Member Sue Callaway asked that Vanuga focus on wetlands, canals and the deteriorating oyster beds in South Bethany. She directed that Water Quality Committee use data from the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays to review water quality and environmental impact on the beds.
- Jack Whitney was thanked for his years of service on the Water Quality Committee. The mayor thanked him, in particular, for creating “a plan which tightens our mission as Chris [Vanuga] assumes the lead.”
- The Town of South Bethany will not send a rescission letter to residents about rights-of-way issues.
“We won’t enforce this issue; but we also will not rescind our enforcement letter,” noted the mayor. Code Enforcement had sent out a holiday-timed letter about rights-of-way infringements that raised concerns about some property owners.
- The council made an ordnance change to allow permeable paver stones to be used in driveway setback aprons, at the request of Code Enforcement Officer Joseph Hinks.
Permeable pavers allow stormwater to be absorbed before it becomes run-off into the town’s canals. The Town will now permit residents to use the entire 50-by-100-foot setback for property attractiveness and environmental control.
Ground covering allowed in the setback area ordnance 205-21 is now changed, within Paragraph C, to permit the use of permeable pavers in the setback area and over the full width of the lot (50 feet) and to eliminate a requirement to install conduit. Therefore, the right-of-way will be expanded.
Saxton noted that residents will install such pavers in the right-of-way areas of the setback at their own risk: “If the Town has to tear it up, you will be getting a gravel replacement.”