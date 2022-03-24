The South Bethany Town Council last week shared a $2.65 million budget proposal for the coming fiscal year, with a surplus for reserves. The Budget & Finance Committee’s chairman reviewed 2023-fiscal-year funding with projected higher revenue emerging from property tax and license receipts, more than $530,000 from transfer tax with an active real estate market, and a final revenue mark of $3.2 million last year, which was more than $700,000 in excess of the expected total revenue of $2.5 million.
“Get out your pillows, I won’t be offended!” said Councilman Randy Bartholomew, council treasurer and chairman of the Budget & Finance Committee for South Bethany, as he presented a visual slide of the budget numbers. “We believe transfer tax will be shooting up to over a $1 million. It is coming in with a spike. It is going to be well over that $530,000 this year. The real estate market here is super-hot.”
Resolution for Ukraine
South Bethany Mayor Tim Saxton and the town council suspended the business of the council at this week’s meeting to formally recognize the crisis in Ukraine. As civilian casualties mounted, the council took a moment to formalize a resolution that also recognized the Ukrainian community in Delaware and the Ukrainian workers who support businesses in beach towns locally.
The special resolution in support of Ukraine was brought to council by Communications Chair Edie Dondero.
“There are a number of Ukrainians in the state of Delaware, and we have had many workers who come here seasonally in support of businesses at the beach,” she said.
Resolution 122 was created to acknowledge the second largest country in Europe, with 44 million residents now under siege.
“It is an independent nation, and is under an unprovoked, full-scale invasion,” said Dondero. “The council recognizes the territorial integrity of Ukraine and supports their right to live in peace.”
“This is the largest attack from one state to another in Europe since World War II,” she noted solemnly.
“Delaware is home to thousands of Ukrainian. The mayor and council of South Bethany stand in solidarity with the members of the Ukrainian population, including those who have chosen to make Delaware their home,” said Dondero.
Bartholomew then offered a presentation of the budget.
Many of the automation and online governance improvements from the pandemic pivot will remain in-place in South Bethany, he noted. He cited the Town’s accomplishments, especially during the pandemic:
• Continued Town services during COVID-19 restrictions;
• Continued use of walk-up windows and online purchase options for licenses and permits;
• Implemented walk-up window service for the town council election and absentee ballots;
• Worked on online capabilities for residents to use online services for all Town business; and
• Completed three beach walkways with five remaining to go.
“Revenue was budgeted for $2,541,307, but actual came-in at $3,210,412,” said Bartholomew, noting the increased income of $700,000 over the budgeted amount during a worldwide pandemic. “We expect a balanced budget for 2023; and the proposed budget is $2,656,898,” said the treasurer.
“We will be adding to our surplus,” he noted.
“For 2023, South Bethany proposed revenue is $2.245 million, consistent with prior years and what our auditor has said is likely,” said Bartholomew.
Public safety represents 34 percent of the budget expenses or $643,000. The South Bethany Beach Patrol is 14 percent and general town administration is 23 percent of the budget allocations.
The Budget & Finance Committee also has proposed several capital improvement projects. One of them was evident during the council meeting as seven paver trucks and roadwork heavy-equipment paving machines encircled the town hall on Evergreen.
The treasurer explained that the South Bethany ARM (Asset Resource Management) focuses on replacement funding for items that require upgrades. The Town’s reserves will be about $1,824,000, and that is the number that ties to the amortization schedule.
“This is the mechanism of what we can fund into the reserve,” said the treasurer.
Town hall renovations will be $262,500. Mayor Pro-Tem Sue Callaway, chair of Community Enhancement Committee, offered a suggestion to use some of that funding to upgrade the actual council chamber; however, no motion was offered.
Bulkhead replacement will be budgeted at $180,000 as part of the improvements.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has brought in $226,000 to South Bethany, and the Town should also be getting additional funding from Sussex County of another $117,000 from the allocations of the transfer tax excess monies, to be used for infrastructure projects. ARPA funds must be used by March 31, 2024.
Mayor Tim Saxton noted that he had heard that Congress may claw back some of the ARPA Funds from the second tranche of capital.
“Nancy Pelosi is making a hard push to get this ARPA clawback through Congress — so we have to be careful” with the planning. “The second tranche of ARPA may not come through.”
Saxton also noted the jump of $440,000 in the 2023 budget for property and transfer tax “has to be driven by something. It could be the depreciation schedule.”
Bartholomew said, “It appears that some projects from prior years fell off the schedule last year. We have completed a good review. It shows that some of the projects, including the beach ramps, were not on the [improvement] schedule before, and a correction of the schedule for [payment of] work, had an impact on what you are seeing.”
Saxton added, “Please take a look and see if the depreciation is appropriate for this work, and can we spread it out over a couple of years?”
Bartholomew concluded, “We will be glad to do that. It was discovered, and I think we got it correct.”
The mayor thanked Bartholomew for “a comprehensive plan, as well as Maureen Hartman and her staff” for the budget work.