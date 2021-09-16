The South Bethany Town Council this week approved an additional $72,000 in funds for street improvements; reviewed a new, long-term study proposal for stormwater remediation and sea-level rise defense, at a cost of $58,000; and commended the Town’s public works committee for handling the special challenges of beach season, including more bikes and pedestrian traffic.
“You cannot disassociate sea-level rise from stormwater management,” said Mayor Tim Saxton. “Our goal is to identify projects to see which priorities require attention.” He added that the council is specifically interested in York Road, which the mayor said is a combination of both priorities of sea-level rise impacting the York Beach area and street stormwater surge.
Before investing $58,000 of American Rescue Plan funds in a proposed engineering study by George, Miles & Buhr, the mayor and council asked to again review a stormwater study by Anchor QEA that was conducted some six years ago for a baseline assessment.
Saxton reported in his Mayor’s Report that he had recently joined a call with Gov. John Carney to ensure municipalities are leveraging funds in the America Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).
“The infrastructure projects must meet ARPA guidelines,” noted the mayor.
Sea-level rise and stormwater study tabled (for now)
Of the new sea-level rise and stormwater study, the mayor said in an interview with the Coastal Point, “We decided to table it for now and perhaps invite both parties” — George, Miles & Buhr and Anchor — “to consider bidding on the work.”
South Bethany Resident Jack Whitney suggested the council might wish to hold-off on signing anything until they see the details of the delivery from the newer engineering firm.
“The starting point should really be the first study that was conducted in 2015,” by Anchor, he said. He noted that Anchor has detailed knowledge of South Bethany and completed the Phase 1 study.
William “Tim” Shaw, Charter & Code Committee chair, agreed, clarifying, “We must either ensure that the Anchor study be included in the documents that would be reviewed by the proposed consultant or that Anchor be given an opportunity to make a proposal as well.”
The South Bethany Town Council asked to review the earlier Anchor study and agreed with the mayor that the new George, Miles & Buhr stormwater planning must include the sea-level rise data component.
The town council was informed it must submit any request for ARPA funding for the environmental impact study before the end of October.
Canal clean-up
Mayor Pro Tem Sue Callaway reported that the Assawoman Canal needs more immediate attention, including some canal clean-up from fallen tree limbs and debris. She suggested that the issue be brought-up at the next Association of Coastal Towns (ACT) meeting to engage ACT’s support and leadership for canal improvements.
“Our portion of the canal impacts other towns, as it goes through Bethany Beach and Ocean View, and other boaters, including those from Dewey Beach, use the canal,” said Callaway, chair of the Community Enhancement Committee. “We will need DNREC to come and do a thorough clean-up of this entire canal and install more ‘Slow No Wake’ signs.”
Derek Abbott, head of the Canal Water Quality Committee, concurred: “We need water flowing-in from Assawoman Bay” to the canal “to naturally clean the Assawoman Canal. It is important to remove these obstructions for a natural canal flow.”
Saxton lauded the efforts of the Canal Water Quality Committee.
“Cleaning water in our canals is a thankless task,” he said, offering his appreciation for Frank Weisgerber’s council service. Weisgerber handled those duties for the past six years. “Frank put in many hours working on removing the harmful bacteria in the canals. He applied for these grants. He also took care of our oyster beds.”
The council did approve an additional $72,000 for Phase 1 Street Improvements to add to the current budget of $125,000 in Municipal Street Aid (MSA) funding. The new dollars will come from either MSA state funding or from South Bethany town reserves, to ensure street issues are completed.