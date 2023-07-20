The floating gardens of South Bethany were an idea of the Town’s Canal Water Quality committee to use nature-based solutions to remove nutrients from the town canals, beautify the canal ends, and provide a means of keeping the water cooler.
As the name suggests, a floating wetland is a planted, man-made wetland that floats in canals, attached to the bulkheads. The plants used, spartina alterniflora, have their roots dangling in the water, where they feed off the excess nutrients, taking-up and binding nitrogen and phosphorus in the plant tissues, according to South Bethany’s original plans.
“The root systems also help the ecosystem by hosting a variety of macroinvertebrates that form the base of a healthy food web. The root systems act like filters that trap suspended sediment that would otherwise cloud the water.”
The Town took on this initiative in June of 2018, hoping to clean the stagnant water in the dead-end canals. At that time, 10,000 plants were installed in 130 floating garden mats. Volunteers formed an assembly line to plant the cordgrass in the unique floating system.
“There are very few floating wetlands left,” said Canal Water Quality Committee Chairman Chris Vanuga. “We replaced all the plants, and they floated away!”
“The floating gardens either have to be maintained, or they should be pulled,” said Vanuga and other members the CWQ who met on Monday, July 17. “We just spent money to put grass on these things, and so we are still investing in a system that no longer works.”
“It is sad, because if they are properly maintained, they make the canal ends look better. But they are falling apart. They are not going to have a long life,” said Tim Shaw, town council liaison.
“So we are going to have to pull them — they are going to need to come out. The floating gardens are at the end of their life.”
“There may be a transitional program,” said Vanuga.
“You cannot maintain the old stuff and introduce the new stuff. I have seen these floating wetlands look very nice where they are kept up,” said Shaw. “The appearance of the canal ends looks nice. And they improve the water quality,” he agreed.
That nutrients that build-up at the canal ends can be soaked up by grasses and are beneficial to fish, said one committee member.
“We sent out samples, and they do take things like phosphorous out of our water,” said Vanuga.
“The water is up to 85 degrees right now, and the temperature means the oxygen in our water goes down,” said Dave Wilson. “The water temperature this year is running 4 degrees higher this year than it was last year.”
“At the upcoming CWQ workshop, we need to bring up the topic of fall maintenance of the floating wetlands and the overall canal clean-up,” said Shaw.
The meeting turned to discussion of the Town’s contracts with Solitude Lake Management for algal bloom removal and canal maintenance, and with Envirotech for services to its wetlands.
“Should we review the contract with the Solitude Lake Management team on Aug. 1, to make sure the work is actually complete?” asked Vanuga.
“Envirotech Environmental Consulting never provided us with a full report. Should someone on CWQ actually do a walk-through and make sure the work scope has been completed? They came unannounced, and we never really had the chance to debrief,” added Vanuga.
“To be very direct, you would talk with the Town and have a project manager on our side to ensure the contractor performed the scope of work that you asked for,” advised Shaw.
“We need volunteers to help us. The Town is the client, ultimately, and we are advising who they should hire,” said Vanuga. “We can volunteer our team. And we have had a tradition of committees of volunteers who do the work, and we put people on these committees who have a vested interest, like those who live on the canal.”
The CWQ chairman is going to connect with Envirotech and have a discussion about the funds. A total of $14,000 is budgeted for one of the contracts. Shaw has been providing the oversight for the committee.
“We have many members who have put forth the willingness to do after-action inspection, to say, yes, they have done a good job, or, no, the work is not yet completed,” said Shaw.
“We have the money. We have to get our contract in place for the upcoming fall work.”
The CWQ is working to advise the committee members and the staff to get under way.
“We are going to get back together in the next week or two, and the CWQ will circulate the contracts. We will try to get canal ends and the floating wetlands done at the same time,” said the chairman.
Shaw said that it might be two different contracts, but the work could be done together to try to attain some economies.
“If you do them together, it could drive some savings.”
There are six people on the CWQ water quality testing team, and Wilson reported on their most recent findings, in addition to the high temperature of the water.
“There are very low levels of dissolved oxygen in our water,” he said. “We had two sites with very low levels of oxygen at the mid-canal locations. The dead ends have very poor oxygen levels, and they have less than one-half milligram O2 per-liter of water.”
“We know the canal dead ends are worse than the rest of the canals,” said Wilson
Why do the canals even need help? The CWQ has a helpful section on the Town website: “Healthy waterways would show clear water with healthy levels of dissolved oxygen that support fish, invertebrates, and other marine creatures. Unfortunately, this is not the case in South Bethany. Because there is so much excess nitrogen and phosphorus (collectively known as nutrients) in the canal waters, algae feeds and quickly overwhelms the delicate ecosystem.
“Then, that same algae which feeds on the nutrients, also (absorbs) the dissolved oxygen in the water. If you want to be technical, the algae actually produce oxygen in daylight. But they consume oxygen at night. And as algae dies, bacterial decomposition uses up even more oxygen in the water, resulting in extremely low or wildly fluctuating dissolved oxygen concentrations. Without enough steady O2, fish, shellfish and other aquatic species are killed off and begin to disappear from the area.”