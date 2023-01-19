Chris Vanuga, chairman of the South Bethany Canal Water Quality Committee (CWQ), marveled this week at the standing water on a sunny day and flooding of the low-lying streets near the town canals. He gaveled-in the CWQ on Tuesday, with an agenda including discussion of a second resiliency and sea-level rise (SLR) study to be undertaken by the Town of South Bethany, along with attendant canal maintenance and other green infrastructure to reduce stormwater flooding.
“It was flooding on a sunny day here yesterday,” he said of Monday. “and we really need to address these issues of coastal flooding, plus the back-bay water in the town,” said Vanuga, commenting on how the water increase “within the loop” continues to rise.
Tim Shaw, South Bethany Town Council liaison to the CWQ, agreed.
“We need to get the water to where it needs to go and where we can accept it.”
The committee met to determine whether it would be responsible now for guiding University of Delaware grant writers who have agreed to support the Town’s request for additional SLR and resiliency studies to combat the impacts of climate change.
“We need to coordinate the help the UD grant writers are offering the Town,” said Shaw.
The committee was responding to a recent coastal resiliency report from engineers at George, Miles & Buhr (GMB). The report shows the inundation potentials of both adverse weather and sea-level rise, with South Bethany uniquely positioned between the Atlantic Ocean and the inland bays. GMB predicted the potential of 1.4 feet of additional SLR by 2050.
“We are talking about an existential threat to the Town of South Bethany,” said Brent Jett, the lead engineer. The core issue is the low elevation of town roads. “Fifty percent of the roads are below 2.5 feet above sea level and that is the issue — it’s the mark where NOAA says you are still above the flood line. However, it’s still flooding. The groundwater table is higher here.”
Shaw had noted at the last town council meeting the availability of free research and consulting on grants provided by UD and relayed that information to about 15 CWQ committee members who attended this week’s electronic, virtual meeting. The question remains as to whether CWQ team members should support the research or if the town council will consider a new, standing committee on resiliency and related grants from federal and state sources.
“The town council meets next month, and perhaps we will be back in the South Bethany Town Hall,” said Shaw of the council meetings, which recently were held in the police station as the town hall undergoes upgrades.
Previously, Mayor Tim Saxton had suggested oversight of these types of engineering, hydrology and water flow studies might reside with the Planning Committee.
“I will poke Tim and discuss where this work belongs,” Shaw said.
“We may need a standing grant fundraising committee for these resiliency projects,” he noted.
The GMB engineering report painted a rather stark picture, prompting town council and the CWQ to seek additional input on sea-level rise and flooding. Vanuga reported that a pre-application for a follow-up study request was submitted on Dec. 21, 2022.
“Questions will come back to us,” he said. “But they will likely be minor, because it’s a request for further study, not for a development project.”
“Funding could be available over the next couple of months,” added Vanuga.
“A resiliency study for the town is a major issue,” added Shaw. “We need our EMT ambulances and our police to be able to get in there and down our streets.”
A project plan and estimate of costs is required first, and the UD researchers are expected to discuss their approach at the February town council meeting.
“I have mixed views on what we actually got from GMB Engineering,” said Shaw. “We expected a set of actual projects and priorities for the Town, with actual coastal resiliency deliverables.”
“For $40,000,” he said of the cost of the GMB resiliency report, “we did not get the detail we really expected. We may need to go with a larger Baltimore or Philadelphia engineering firm that will take a closer-look impact study.”
Members of the CWQ also recommended returning to Anchor, an engineering firm that has a great deal of familiarity with South Bethany’s canals and water systems, for a second opinion.