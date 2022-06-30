By Mike Smith
Staff Reporter
A small family cemetery plot underneath a tall pine tree on Black Gum Road in the Cat Hill area of South Bethany is about to reveal its secrets from more than 150 years ago. Even though the grave markers are long gone, researchers from the University of Delaware history department and intrepid local residents are using today’s data analytics and old-fashioned documentation to find the story behind the graves.
The South Bethany Historical Society (SBHS) and its president, Pat Weisgerber, have enlisted support from UD’s history team, with Sarah Trembanis leading the research. A summer-student fellow named Haley has been assigned the archival records research, and the mystery of this gravesite is expected to become known soon. UD officials said they believe there are 13 people from the Civil War era buried in the graveyard.
“We are in the very early stages,” said Trembanis, “and these cemeteries really do tell us a story. We will start the work in early June and hope to have a report for South Bethany by the end of August.”
A number of familiar family names from the area are expected to emerge in the research, including Hickman, Murray, Rickard, Bunting, Lynch, Evans and Wilgus. The families married into each other, according to work started by area resident Pat Van Cleve, who lives near the plot on Black Gum. Tremanis said many families shared a tombstone, so public records may show fewer names that those interred.
“We are trying to find the official burial records,” said the UD professor of history. “We are connecting the tombstones with the archives and public records for the family names. We will be confirming this data soon; but it appears that it’s a small group of people, and all of their relatives are located in a much larger family gravesite in Roxana.”
One of the mysteries to be researched is why this plot remained in South Bethany, under what was then an early-growth pine stand, and why these relatives chose to forego the family plot in Roxana. For example, a quick search shows a Lynch Family Cemetery in Selbyville.
The SBHS was formed in 2010 as an offshoot of the South Bethany Property Owners Association (SBPOA). The independent organization collaborates with the SBPOA and the Town of South Bethany, and has four elected officers. Diann Nazarian is one of the leaders who has supported inquiries by UD historians and recorded the progress.
The Walter Tatnall Tombstone Survey of the 1920s to 1930s has been integral to the early research. The tombstone archives are located at the Delaware Public Archives.
The records are supplemented, and to some extent duplicated, by transcriptions made by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) Historic Records Survey in the 1930s. Also at the Delaware archives is the Hudson Collection of Sussex County tombstones, which is more thorough than the Tatnall survey for local purposes.
“Tatnall was created with Works Progress Administration and New Deal money from the 1930s under Roosevelt,” said Trembanis.
There is also local research done by a James Trader, who was a historian and focused on local families. UD researchers are keen to find official transcripts and check the accuracy of some of the data. The “Pomeroy & Beers Atlas of Delaware,” published in Philadelphia in 1868, just three years after the Civil War ended, seems to show this cemetery plot, making it 154 years old.
“Pat Van Cleve lives nearby, and took an interest in the graves and asked the historical society to help,” said Weisgerber.
Goodwin “Goodie” Taylor was a well-known property developer in Bethany Beach and South Bethany who passed away in 2016 at 79. According to the SBHS, Taylor “would have liked to develop this parcel and made inquiries, so that is how we learned about the remains here.”
According to Taylor’s obituary, “one of his most personally fulfilling projects was the construction of an oceanfront beach house on N. 3rd Street in South Bethany Beach. Goodie essentially built the beach house by himself on weekends from 1968-1970.”
“It’s too narrow to build here, it’s just a small triangle, so builders had to cordon off this parcel,” said Van Cleve.
The lost souls on Black Gum have held their ground for more than 150 years, and no development has occurred on this small in-fill lot, which may soon have some additional details to enlighten its history.