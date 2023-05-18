The South Bethany Town Council cut the ribbon on the newly refurbished town hall at 402 Evergreen Road last week and the staff brought cupcakes and coffee to celebrate. The Town had received a federal grant in 1977 to build the original structure on donated land, and the wooden structure and internal offices were due for a rehab.
The improvements to the building include a new meeting room, more functional staff offices, picture windows on the front of the building to open to the wooded land and improved technologies, with a large LED screen for interactive meetings and presentations.
The last meeting of the Town’s fiscal year took place on May 12. A sneak preview of the new town hall was held over Earth Day week, during a pollinator presentation and guest speakers.
At the May 12 meeting, during public comment, Ed Nazarian asked that Code Enforcement receive additional support for the duties of inspection and local code reviews. The first item of business at last week’s town council meeting addressed that issue and an approval to outsource some code reviews to Code Solutions International — which was approved on a sole-source basis.
Joe Hinks is a sworn constable for the Town of South Bethany and has been responsible for all code enforcement.
“Joe Hinks and I are trying to restructure his department so he can get out more to meet with property owners,” said Maureen Hartman, the town manager. “We had meetings with Code Solutions International, which is a consulting service, to assist him. They have excellent references, and they are well-qualified. We will use this service as needed. Or if Joe is on vacation, I would make the determination what we do with an outsource. We are comfortable with this consulting individual, and we would like to move forward to assist Joe.”
“Often, construction is very cyclical during the wintertime, so it really depends what comes in, all at once,” noted Hinks. “Rather than being inundated with code reviews, we can split the load, depending on the influx of buildings coming in. It would be a stop-gap measure for this load of work coming in.”
Mayor Tim Saxton asked Hartman to use her discretionary budget of up to $10,000, which would be equivalent to more than 110 hours of work at Code Solutions’ billing rate. Hinks said an average review would take up to eight hours, so that would permit a good amount of code reviews.
“Joe needs to be in the field more as our code officer,” said Saxton. “We also restructured so he could get much of his work done from his truck, including his e-mails.”
David Naples is the owner of the Code Solutions, which has earned 41 certifications.
“Code Solutions International LLC is honored to have been selected by the Town of South Bethany to support them with their Code Enforcement services,” said Naples. “We are a local company based in Harbeson, and have been serving clients in Sussex County and around the state of Delaware for years.”
“As an owner … I have over 23 years of experience in all aspects of construction and code enforcement and am one of only two active International Code Council Master Code Professionals in the State,” he added. “We are confident that our experience in the industry and with other coastal towns and communities, such as Dewey Beach, Rehoboth, Lewes, Fenwick Island and North Shores, put us in the best possible position to support the Town of South Bethany.”
Hinks said Code Solutions has invested in expensive blueprint software “to speed up the review process,” and that Naples “will get more efficient as the reviews are added to his database.”
Hinks reports to Hartman and to the police department.
Algae harvesting fails to produce results
Councilman Tim Shaw reported on May 12 that the town’s canals are now “loaded with algae” and said the clean-up crew hired to clear the canals was not very effective.
“The Solitude Lake Management organization did not come to us with the proper equipment. They have smaller hydro-rakes, which are ‘spiffy machines,’ but which only did some canal restoration and removed spoils. He said DNREC would be coming back in the future with the larger harvester required for removing algae spoils.”
“We made the attempt to clean up the canals on our own, but it did not work out very well. We have tried, but the canals are still over-filled with algae,” said Shaw, who is the council’s liaison to the Canal Water Quality Committee.
Relative to working with Envirotech on the nature-based solutions, “There is no demonstrable improvement in the water quality here,” said Shaw. “The main value of the contractor is that they are helping on the canal ends with our wetlands and gardens. Maybe that will make it look a little better.”
The Canal Water Quality Committee can make recommendations, but it will need the full town council to approve any outside contracting budgets. Based on the lackluster results of the Solitude clean-up efforts, Shaw said he was not prepared to ask for additional funding.
“We want to go after some grants for stormwater management and rainwater control. We have made the water quality measurements, and the canal water quality is not great.”
“This is not a request for action but a report that the outside contractor Solitude did not perform. We are asking them to come back the week of May 21 to try to clean before the Memorial Day weekend. … If DNREC would just park their truck here, before the Memorial Day holiday, we can load their truck with the Solitude hydro-rake machines.”
“I am not sure Solitude is going to do a good job for us. We will talk to them this afternoon about what they can do better this time,” said Shaw.
“I would not say the performance is not there,” said Saxton, “but that it’s more labor-intensive than estimated, and there was wasted time going back and forth. We have to coordinate with DNREC, and we have to get a front-end loader here.”
“We need DNREC to come back with their harvester, but they let us know they are overwhelmed and the soonest they can come back is June,” he added.
Shaw said, “We knew there would be logistical issues, like getting the barge close enough to the front loader to get the spoils off-loaded, or ensuring the dump truck was to be available to bring the spoils to the Salt Pond receiving area. The efficacy issue is that they brought the wrong piece of equipment. We got a hydro-rake instead of a harvester. They thought the hydro-rake would work.”
Councilwoman Edie Dondero pointed out that Solitude Lake Management is used to using a hydro-rake in lakes and ponds, and said the equipment was not suitable for canals.
Shaw noted that there are 5 miles of canals and said they were not well-equipped to handle them.
Councilman Derek Abbott said it was a good learning experience. He believes the Town still needs to be responsible for its own algae harvesting in the canals.
“We just have to bring this capability in-house,” he said. “I would say that it’s ‘half-failed,’ and it was tough finding a contractor like Solitude in the first place,” said Abbott. “They brought the wrong piece of equipment. We need to get in-house capability with our own equipment.”
The canal clean-up attempts will continue through Memorial Day weekend.