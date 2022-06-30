As legendary radio commentator Paul Harvey used to say on the air: “And now for the rest of the story!” Water quality activists determined to tackle algal bloom and pollution in the old canals came out in force with about 50 South Bethany concerned citizens joining a coffee chat at Town Hall last week.
The South Bethany Canal Water Quality Committee provided residents with wise counsel and alternatives to battle the bloom. Edie Dondero, council member and chair of South Bethany community relations, and Tim Shaw, council member and liaison to the South Bethany Canal Water Quality (CWQ) citizen advisory group, provided the “swim lanes” for the algae alternatives reminding townsfolk that this committee provides advice to the council only.
“We are very focused on water quality and the timing of this coffee and conversation is fortuitous,” given the recent storms and higher stormwater run-off creating the bloom, said Dondero. Derek Abbott, Town Council member and former CWQ board liaison, was also present to provide historical context.
“We need to make this clean-up happen,” said Shaw. “I am an engineer by training, and I have an engineering mindset. We have a contractor now (Envirotech) who will start on Monday (June 27) and DNREC will be back on-site with the harvester equipment for algae.”
“While DNREC may show up, at this point the town needs to self-activate,” said Shaw. “DNREC had an equipment part issue in May which delayed the harvesting and hauling.”
Tom Barletta, chair of the SB Charter and Code committee, added, “There is no Swiss Army Knife to fix this situation easily with our own equipment.”
Chris Vanuga has just taken-on the CWQ chairman position for the town and came loaded with solutions and high-impact ideas to present to the interested citizens who live on the canals.
“This is one of the worst seasons for algae bloom that we have ever seen,” he acknowledged. “The amount of rainfall, the hot solar impact, the vegetation and the nutrient run-off created a prime condition for algae.”
Vanuga has lived in North Bethany, Bethany Beach and South Bethany for 27 years with the most recent seven as a South Bethany resident. “The mid-canals have improved (in water quality) but the canal ends are worse than ever,” said the CWQ chair. “We have five miles of wonderful canals and canals are a big part of the reason many move here. The original design is very old and does not permit tidal flushing.”
Vanuga said that Jefferson Creek is likely to flush-out with the tides in a matter of 24 hours but the canal ends take 3-4 months to clear. There is more tourism and auto activity on Route 1, with stormwater coming to the canals directly, which compounds the harm.
Resident John Beauregard was a little more straightforward: Canals at “Petherton are gray and stinky,” he said. “The town wreaks and the algae sinking now makes the canals black. You can just smell the sulfides. This is as bad as it gets here. We have got to figure this out. It may cost time or money.”
Beauregard added that the backside of South Bethany is stinky at Bayshore as well.
Shaw disagreed noting that Town of South Bethany had completed core sampling of the algal bloom and found the spoils of the algae are free from chemicals and are just green algae decaying on the top of the water.
Vanuga noted that Sea Level Rise (SLR) and climate change is real, which he added quickly “is not a political statement.”
Here are the actions the CWQ is recommending to Town Council:
• Quick catch-up and canal cleaning with Envirotech already engaged;
• Removal of the oyster gardens which had stopped functioning properly. The oyster gardens were, in fact, removed two weeks ago in early June;
• Remediation of the canals and the floating wetland which have stopped working because they were not groomed (cut back) properly last year.
“We already removed the unsafe and defunct oyster gardens,” said Vanuga.
“Last season, the floating wetlands were not restored and now they are dormant. We need to cut them back,” said Vanuga. “The science says they do work as intended and provide oxygen into the water. The floating gardens increase oxygen, create an ecosystem, and take-up nitrates and phosphorous— but we need them to function the way they are supposed to.”
The last full dredge of the canals was in 2008. “It is not a cheap endeavor,” said Vanuga, “yet the canal ends have picked-up silt where algae can attach” and dredging would make the canal more navigable. “So we know where to start.”
The CWG promised South Bethany residents and boaters a more proactive plan for Town Council action. Some of these ideas are new approaches:
• Redirect the stormwater entering the canals;
• Create bio-retention swales;
• Assess the natural tidal flow and consider a tidal pump study;
• Address persistent flooding and the long-term impacts of tidal floods;
• Request funding from state agencies and federal sources. The SB Town Council members have agreed to assist with grant applications.
“We are working with the University of Delaware and we are using science to figure it out,” said Vanuga.
He then posed questions to the engaged townspeople like: should the Town of South Bethany take-on the algae harvesting directly. Should SB consider suction or vacuum dredging to completely remove and haul away the algal bloom.
“A vacuum dredge would really increase the boating channel here,” said Vanuga. A Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute research lab study commissioned by the town from 2018 recommended sediment removal; because algae is attaching to the stuck silt. Circulation of the canals and natural tidal flush is vital to keep them alive. Woods Hole recommended the algal bloom and the dead algae resting in the channels be shipped elsewhere to dispose of the nitrates and phosphorous.