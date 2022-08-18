High-volume streets in South Bethany will be receiving $9,000 worth of speed humps to slow traffic and protect pedestrians, as agreed upon unanimously by the town council at their Aug. 12 meeting at town hall. The South Bethany Town Council meeting was attended by 15 residents and property owners in-person, with several others joining remotely by conference call.
The funds for the first four speed traffic thresholds will be reallocated from the beach access ramps funding set-aside earlier by the Town after the spring storms. South Bethany will install two speed humps on Canal Drive and two on Peterson Drive, with approval of the motion offered by Council Member Edie Dondero, chair of the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee.
The council also agreed on Aug. 12 to lower speeds by 10 miles per hour on Town-owned roadways, down to 15 mph. Dondero’s motion was to reduce the speed limit to 15 mph on Evergreen and Russell Roads, Canal Road, Tamarack Drive, Cattail Road and Black Gum Drive.
There was concern expressed during the public hearing, about cars and bikes racing up and down the local streets. The average age of South Bethany residents is 72, with a majority of residents being retired. Pedestrians have said they are concerned about the dangers posed by moving vehicles.
Bob Shields served on the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee, and he said he believes there is a burden on the South Bethany police and that these speed-reduction recommendations are to help the officers.
Mayor Tim Saxton said he watches the South Bethany streets every day and “sees motorcycles and cars flying down the street. It’s everybody: owners, renters and contractors. Speed humps make you pay attention a little more. That is the advantage for which I am looking. I cannot walk along Peterson if two cars come by — I have to go into somebody’s driveway. They don’t slow down or stop.”
“The objective is to get people to pay attention,” said Saxton. “People come every week in the summer, and it’s new people. Let’s make sure the driver is paying attention. That’s a good thing.”
“We don’t have enough right-of-way on most streets to build a sidewalk,” he said. “We are trying to work with what we have.”
Laura McColley, a local resident, said, “I am ready to take one for the team and for the Town.”
She said motorists cannot really drive along with bikes very safely and asked for further study. “Let’s not just throw these speed bumps down and see what happens.”
Dondero noted that the proposal has changed since the last council meeting.
“We are asking for two speed humps in our proposal on the ends of Peterson.”
“The Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety committee was formed in June 2021,” explained Dondero. “The group formed to recommend enhancing safety on the streets, so they are safe for all uses and for all ages. People are using alternative modes of transportation. These uses should be welcome.”
“The lack of sidewalks and clear pathways means we must be proactive in all means of traffic calming,” she added. “The two proposals on speed humps and speed limits are not meant to be punitive or without respect to resident opinions. If there is an accident, we want to reduce the chance of injury.”
“People have a 7 percent chance of being killed at 20 mph, and this ratio increases to 20 percent if the speed limit is 30 mph,” said the committee chair. “The risk of somebody dying, 70 years or older — which is our average population age — increases, as the numbers change from 13 percent to 37 percent based on the 10 mph increase.”
“The car requires 40 feet to stop at 20 mph, but up to 70 feet at 30 mph,” said Dondero. “Most of the feedback I have received is related to speed-limit reduction. I have had seven e-mails that spoke in favor of speed humps, which all came from residents on the affected streets.”
“The challenges are that our streets don’t meet the modern specs for what local roadways can handle,” said Dondero. “I have consulted with Chief Lovins,” she said of South Bethany Police Chief Jason Lovins, “and that is how one of those streets was added to the list” for speed reduction. “We looked at speed humps, rather than speed bumps. Humps are 10 feet in width, and studies show them to be the most effective to handle speed reduction in the range of speed on our South Bethany streets.”
The Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee had consulted with the police department for five streets, in terms of speed-hump height. They also recommend Canal Drive and Peterson Drive receive speed mitigation immediately. That cost will be $9,000 for those two streets alone. Dondero then made a motion to add those humps to these two streets in this year’s budget.
Saxton amended the motion and said the motion should be for the entire plan brought forward by the committee. “The second part of your motion will be funded in next year’s budget,” he said.
Dondero then asked for consensus that the Canal and Peterson upgrades with speed devices will be funded in this year’s budget and the remaining streets in next year’s budget. The motion carried by unanimous vote.
Bob Biciocchi, a new council member and a member of the Maryland Technology Council, said, “I want to endorse the value of the citizens here, and their input and equity. People are in consensus about a safer town. This is an effort to have public safety rule the day.”
“Let’s not turn this thing into a police state with tickets and more punishment, but let’s have commonsense solutions.”
“I am a cyclist, and speed is a danger in these neighborhoods,” said Biciocchi.
Saxton added that the DelDOT suggestion states that surface streets, such as Peterson, are ideal for speed reduction, at 750 feet long for two speed humps, and could handle three. The ideal placement would be every third of the street, or 250 feet. The Town is paying for two.
Randy Bartholomew, council member and chair of the Finance Committee, made a motion to reallocate funds from the beach access-ramp category to the speed-hump category of the 2023-fiscal-year budget for this project. The clarification was to allocate $9,000 from the beach access funds to build the $9,000 speed humps.
The treasurer said he will communicate the change back to the Budget & Finance Committee.
Speed enforcement
Lovins was asked about enforcement. Resident Laura McColley said that speed mitigation on Peterson Road is of primary concern to her.
“It’s dangerous, and I am not even able to do my weeding or lawn work.”
She lives on one of the canal ends, which requires maintenance.
“You are not the only ones who want us to park and enforce at the three-way stop,” said the chief. “We are down to five officers, and it’s hard to do everything. A lot of the time we have only one officer [on-duty] at a time. There is a lot more going on than people think here. Fortunately, it’s not dangerous crime; but we are busy and cannot address all the requests.”
“Folks think ‘there is never a cop when you need one,’” he said. “We will park at this location on the three-way stops.”
An offer was made to allow speed-gun traps on the McColley property.
“We issued 71 citations in the month of July,” said Lovins. “Only eight of these citations were on secondary streets in South Bethany, and the rest of them were on Route 1,” he said of the 63 other citations.
Additional discussion ensued about speed cameras.
“Speed cameras are very limited about where you can put them out,” said Lovins. “It’s a civil violation. You can only prove that your vehicle was on that route, and it’s a civil suit from DelDOT.”
The town council passed the speed-reduction recommendation to reduce the speed limits on the Town-owned roads to 15 mph, with further analysis to be conducted, by a vote of 6 to 1, with Council Member Dick Oliver voting against the reduction.
Saxton said, “We are not going to do a study for something we are not required to do. DelDOT says, ‘They are your town roads, and you must do what you want with them.’”