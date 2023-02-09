South Bethany Police Department Chief Jason Lovins was set to present a lifesaving award to Patrol Officer V. Jahn Farrell at a ceremony at the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company firehall this week. Farrell is credited with quick thinking and using a tourniquet to stanch the bleeding of an 85-year-old boater who slipped on his dock and tore open his lower leg on a boat cleat.
“I saw him apply the tourniquet,” said Lovins of the incident response on Aug. 31, 2022.
Lovins credited Farrell having gotten critical lifesaving and emergency medical response training from a DEMA course co-sponsored by the Ocean View Police Department and Town of South Bethany for Farrell’s ability to quickly and correctly apply the tourniquet. The two towns share a memorandum-of-understanding and police are duly-sworn for service in both locations — and the chiefs of police collaborate on training for their sworn officers.
“I was on duty at the desk when the call came in, and Bethany EMS, under Chief Bracken, was dispatched to W. 3rd Street,” recalled Lovins. “I knew it was a water rescue. I know how dangerous they can be for both the rescuer and the victim,” he said.
Lovins’ expertise on the subject is based in his own Navy water-rescue training. He served around the world, performing water rescues from Navy choppers.
“It was a medical call, but Jahn keeps his own police and fire alert system with him,” noted Lovins. “Jahn also kept a tourniquet with him in his equipment.”
Lovins said the DEMA course and lifesaving skills learned on the job compelled Farrell to move quickly.
“American Rescue came to Ocean View, and Chief McLaughlin helped host the training,” added Lovins. “Chief McLaughlin has the same philosophy as me about training.”
“Officer Farrell had the training, had the tourniquet right on him and applied it to the victim.”
“He may have bled to death,” Lovins asserted of the victim, if he had not been retrieved from the waterway and treated. The patient was transferred by Bracken to EMS and then transported to Beebe Healthcare in Lewes for surgical repair of the torn calf, according to BBVFC operational summaries.
Farrell had been a police officer in Westport, N.Y., (near Lake Champlain) and joined the South Bethany Police Department as part of its auxiliary. “He now serves as a reserve officer for us,” said Lovins.
The chief was to provide a lifesaving commendation bar to Farrell at the honors ceremony Friday, Feb. 10.
Commendation bars are worn on police and fire uniforms to recognize the recipient’s bravery, honor and courage. The military was the first to issue citation bars.