South Bethany residents heard the story of the birds and the bees at an Earth Day celebration on May 2 at the newly refurbished town hall. The lessons, provided by Helen Raleigh from Story Hill Farm and by Denise Hoeksema and Cheryl Rehr from Inland Bays Garden Center — both near Frankford — reminded residents that certain plants will attract specific species of birds and insect species, such as the monarch butterfly. One just needs to know which plant is the best food source or attractor for the pollinators.
“For monarch butterflies, most of you know that milkweed is the attractor,” said Raleigh, who owns the Story Hill property, which has wildflowers lining Roxana Road. “Zebra swallowtail butterfly is one of the top species we have, and it needs pawpaw trees. But monarchs much prefer the milkweed.”
It takes acres of meadow work and plantings of year-one annuals to create the Story Hill meadow, which comprises 4 acres and is now starting its third year of blooming.
“An annual meadow can get a second year if you pick a mix of annuals and perennials — it’s an economical approach,” said Raleigh. “We get multiple years out of annuals, and we cold-stratify them with a season of cold weather.”
“Larkspur comes up over 3 acres and is now blooming in a second year, in this case,” she noted.
Raleigh plants wildflowers and herbs gardens for pollinators and handles marketing education, tours and talks for Story Hill, including this Earth Day presentation for South Bethany. Town Councilwoman Edie Dondero hosted the event at the new town hall meeting room.
Raleigh said tickseed, which is prized by many gardeners in the field, looks like a sunflower “to give you a deeper look,” across a wildflower meadow.
“We are the northernmost reaches for southern types of plants that will take hold here,” said Raleigh of ferns or tropical plants. “We need to understand this area is also the southern tip for hearty species.”
“We are in the Inland Bays Watershed, so we have a responsibility to plant wildflowers,” said Raleigh. “Think of your yard as part of this ecology. It’s up to us to do this work.
“Sussex Country redevelopment plans mean that what is proposed here and what is coming is massive levels of development still to come,” she warned the property owners. “Only a small amount of land is protected.”
“I see the battle lines, and we can work within them,” said the botanist and farmer. “This framework” must be followed.
“Delaware has 688 ‘species of greatest concern’ for extinction. There is a great conservation need in our area,” said Raleigh. “We should work on this list” to prevent endangered species. “Take this journey with us.”
“Habitat fragmentation leads to habitat loss,” said Raleigh of development. “We are focused on the pollinators that are here and native to Sussex County.”
Raleigh said there are a “couple of ways to do the research in wildflower gardens: consider plants from a pollinator or diversity viewpoint.”
“Wild Indigo has attracted native Delaware caterpillars, and then butterflies or moths. Rudbeckia and black-eyed Susans are really good, and provide more chances for birds and pollinators that we love in this area to come,” said Raleigh.
“We must change from a conventional landscape to a nature-based landscape,” said the educator.
“The Salt Pond neighborhood is in a very sensitive area, and the community has allowed us to do an ecological site survey to restore natural habitat. We are starting with a dune walk,” said Raleigh of the dune walk within the Salt Pond habitat adjacent to the Delaware Inland Bays.