South Bethany will apply for Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) funding to review town flooding and the canal bulkhead system, officials said at a town council meeting last week. The 2022 WRDA bill sponsored by outgoing U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to carry out activities concerning water resources development projects, ecosystem restoration, flood control, water supply and wastewater infrastructure, or navigation.
“Sen. Carper actually asked us for the meeting,” said Mayor Tim Saxton. “We would like to have a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study on raising the bulkheads in our town and on the persistent coastal flooding on York Road. The senator’s staff said they would put our requests in for an earmark or carve-out, and the timing for our application is very tight. That is where the big money is — at the federal level.”
The Town also agreed to form a Resiliency Committee to examine impacts of sea-level rise and coastal flooding. That vote was 6 to 1, with Robert Bichiocci voting no after initially formulating the idea. He asked that his comments on the mission and purpose of the permanent committee be reviewed first, before establishing it.
It was standing-room-only, and every chair was filled at town hall on Aug. 11 as 25 people attended the South Bethany Town Council meeting. The council heard more than 75 minutes of public comment — particularly on the proposed move to cut the number of seasonal homeowner parking passes in half, from an allotment of four per property down to two per property.
One issue that has emerged is residents allegedly selling their parking passes.
“Some of these parking passes are misused or sold off,” said Bob Bichiocchi, who sponsored the reduction measure.
“We never fill the room like this over just one issue,” noted Saxton.
The Town debated the merits of reduction of parking passes and the impact on revenue for 90 minutes total.
Bichiocchi had proposed Ordinance 211-23 to amend Chapters 94 to 96 of the town code to cut the parking pass allotment in half.
“Giving more passes to people is not going to work,” said Tim Shaw, mayor pro tem and council member. “You cannot have millions of passes chasing a limited number of spaces. I regularly allow people to park in my parking spot to help families who are driving around aimlessly.”
The town council agreed to host a beach parking workshop and to address the amended ordinance later in what will be termed a “first reading.”
Saxton noted that South Bethany must make room for the public, including non-residents, to enjoy the beach in order for it to be eligible for public funding for beach replenishment and related projects.
Visitors are able to purchase short-term parking passes for $20 each at the kiosk outside of Town Hall on Evergreen.
“We need those federal dollars for beach replenishment,” said Saxton. “So, we have to provide some open parking space to be a public beach.”
Saxton also referenced the WRDA funding request and suggested residents not jeopardize those federal dollars.
Resident Michael Loftus noted the financial impact to the Town, saying it will cut local revenue.
“If we take it from four down to two passes, it means lost revenue for those passes that are sold above two.”
Saxton said the cost of the two passes may go up marginally to compensate for the reduction in the number sold.
“We may have a different solution. You are correct that there is revenue involved.”
Council Member Chris Keefe provided an update on parking revenue figures: $53,700 was the 2022 parking income, she said.
“In 2023 it was $57,000. We have been ranging from $50,000 to $57,000. That is just for the permanent passes and also for the parking kiosks revenue.”
However, the devil is in the details, in that multiple pass purchasing makes up the bulk of the town’s parking-pass revenue.
“People who bought one permit was 17 percent of the permits sold. But 33 percent of the sales are for the four passes, and that is by far the highest percentage. And 13 percent of our buyers are purchasing three permits. You will lose 46 percent of your permits sold” by reducing the allotment, she warned.
“There has to be a new way to offset these dollars sold in town permits,” she added. “You have 1,000 permits you are selling for just 70 to 80 available parking spaces. How do you make that equitable? You don’t give Joe Schmo and his family four permits, and he takes four cars down there,” she said.
FEMA forces Town flood-insurance compliance
The next item on the town council agenda concerned home improvements, refurbishment or even minor repairs, which can be considered new construction under federal flood-insurance protection (NFIP) eligibility laws. South Bethany’s code enforcement was brought into the discussion when a commenter stated that simple repair of a screen door should not require tracking by code enforcement.
“We had a risk of not being included in the National Flood Insurance Protection program (NFIP),” Saxton said. “For the greater good of the community, we wanted to be included. We are being forced by the federal government to implement this [tracking]. I don’t want us to change town code to put us back in jeopardy. There was an issue presented to us by DNREC.”
“If you change something that impedes water flow, you have to track and report it. We are forced into this by FEMA. You could have a change to a home that impacts water. You have to have some tracking system, and that is what FEMA wanted,” said the mayor.
“When you talk about repairs, the code enforcer needs to do his job. He was fighting against the federal requirements, but we did not want to risk it,” the mayor said about minor repairs.
“Trying to get specific exceptions in a code, I worry for the code enforcement officer that if you miss something by accident, you have people going back to the code to cite the mistake.”
“It’s in the town code the way FEMA wrote it,” said Saxton. “We have to require some type of system that tracks it.”
“We did not even know if the FEMA NFIP program is even solvent anymore,” said Liz Regner. “We should not conflate the [simple] repairs with interior and exterior renovations,” she added.
“I don’t believe in Big Brother,” said Saxton. “The FEMA people have a right to come to the town and to check the records and be sure you are tracking.”
Code Enforcement Officer Joseph Hinks defended the strict application of town code: “The Town of South Bethany adopted a broad-stroke code because of FEMA pressure. We were denied any latitude, and we adopted the more conservative one. What we were left with now is a better ordinance than other towns because we fought tooth and nail to get some changes.”
Other towns have adopted flood plain ordinances passed by the state, noted Hinks, while South Bethany adheres to a federal standard.
“We have worked directly with FEMA, and ‘development’ includes any change or renovation. It’s what the wording of the code is. We fought hard to get these rules and some of our own language,” Hinks added.
“Technically, yes, you have a development when you are making a repair. You would have to modify your flood-plain ordinance. There is no avenue to change those definitions. The definition of flood plain was not allowed to be changed. FEMA and the DNR worked together on those model ordinances,” said the code enforcement constable.
“If you match the definition of ‘repair,’ you have to get a permit from our Town to be compliant with our Town, the flood plain ordinance and also the CRS Community Rating System program that we are voluntary involved with,” said Hinks.
Town Manager Maureen Hartman concurred, saying, “We have to stay in touch with FEMA yearly, and we provide the data points every year to be in compliance with CRS.”
“This is all geared around FEMA. There is value to South Bethany that comes to us in terms of the FEMA insurance and the CRS compliance,” said Hinks. “The value has to be tracked per FEMA. The value tracking is critical.”
Property owner Ed Bintz spoke up from a remote call-in, saying, “I have had lots of experience with FEMA, and they have zero problems being arbitrary. That is the problem you have with FEMA.”
Canal algae harvesting questions
Bintz also asked about hiring private contractors for algae harvesting in the Town’s canals.
“The Town has been very good at managing these funds,” said Bintz. “We don’t want to take a haircut because Solitude did not do the full job the first time. It sounded like we received a pro-rated bill because they did not work one day. You should not be paying them full price.”
“We were forced to pay Solitude, so how do you avoid paying them in full?” he said. “We need to review our contracts and our RFP process,” for removal of the spoils after an algal bloom.
Saxton offered a different take, saying, “Solitude did a great job on the second time around, and they did better than DNREC. We told Solitude we would try the hydrorake, and it did not work. It was done very fairly, and it worked out. They provided extra effort and better equipment on the second run. Do we go back to the State and DNREC — which is free?” he asked.
“The biggest advantage we got was timing, with Solitude,” said the mayor, because the crew came during peak season and with the algal bloom in full. “With DNREC, you get put on a list, and you don’t have control.”
“The second harvester was smaller and actually got into the areas where we needed the raking of the algae,” he added. “There are lots of things involved including getting DNREC to provide the truck for the spoils. Overall, I think it was a success. We could have done better; but we learned a lot from the process,” he said of the Town’s purchasing process.
“The water here is actually owned by DNREC,” emphasized Saxton, “and the land is owned by the Town. So DNREC actually owns the algae. We worked with them to make sure we could clean the canals together. I am not sure if we will spend money [on outside help] or just engage DNREC next year.”