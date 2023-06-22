Christine Keefe has been appointed by members of the South Bethany Beach Town Council to join their ranks, taking over the seat previously held by Dick Oliver, who is retiring from the council.
“Dick Oliver did not choose to run for office, and we only had two applications for the three openings during the election, Tim Shaw and Edie Dondero,” noted Mayor Tim Saxton. “To fill the third opening, we advertised for candidates and had three qualified candidates apply. The town council received these applications, and at the town council organizational meeting, appointed Chris Keefe.”
Dondero said at the June 9 council meeting that she was “disappointed in the process” for the selection of a new town council member by appointment of the existing council.
“Candidates for the vacant council seat should have all had the chance to be interviewed,” she said at the meeting. “We had three very qualified candidates who submitted letters of interest for the open council seat.”
“I felt that all three should have been invited to an open meeting where members of council could ask them each questions to gain a greater understanding of their interest in serving, skills and experience. It was the omission of this part of the process that was the reason for my objection,” she clarified.
“That said, I believe that Chris Keefe is a wonderful addition to the council, and I am very much looking forward to working with her,” Dondero later added.
“All council members had the opportunity to voice their preference to fill the opening,” Saxton noted. “After discussion a motion was made, seconded and a vote taken to appoint Chris Keefe.”
“When the town council seat was not filled in the prescribed manner, the Town asked for letters of interest,” said Keefe about the process for filling the seat. “I was among three individuals who sent such a letter, which outlined my history with the Town and my career in finance.”
“I hope to contribute both my historical perspective and additional insight serving with this council, who have been re-elected unopposed due to their fine record to date,” she added.
Keefe, who had been serving as a member of the Town’s Budget & Finance Committee, hit the ground running at her first council meeting on June 9, weighing in on policy and procedural issues.
She suggested that council members and other town leadership could serve on the Planning Commission without conflict of interest.
“I have filled a number of positions in the Town over the last two decades when there was a lack of volunteers,” said Keefe. “I do not seek public recognition” for the volunteer work, she noted.
Mayor Tim Saxton queried the council about the planning commission role and whether town leaders from other committees or leadership posts should serve on the commission.
Keefe said she saw no conflicts.
“It would serve the planning commission well if they are looking to the future,” she said. “I believe they may do both” town governance and planning.
Council Member Tim Shaw — who, like Dondero, also returned to the council unopposed, for a new two-year term — said, “I don’t see a problem with cross-pollination.”
In the end, the council decided to revisit the question as the commission’s work comes to fruition. A recommendation was made to nominate Joe Conway to serve on the Planning Commission. Conway’s term on the commission will expire in May 2025.
Keefe also weighed in on recent council discussions about improvements at town hall and in purchasing equipment including police vehicles, and whether those recent purchasing decisions sufficiently factored in a need to be “green.”
“Green is great,” said Keefe. “We should give it a nod, yes. But we already have a state purchasing plan in-place. We can look at union-made, we can look at American-made — but you could go down a green rabbit-hole.”